Our SS lesson was in Chronicles 14:1-8.
Our choir sang "Merciful Wonderful Savior," a beautiful song.
Our special was sung by Becky "Tell me the Story of Jesus."
Bro. A.K. Lana has been in revival part of this week at Immanuel. His wife Asangla came with him. They are from Asia.
Bro. A.K.'s message was in Matthew 21:18, 19, Do you bear fruit?, Luke 13: 6,9, Matthew 7:18- 21, John 15: 4,5 and Mark 4:15-20..Are we bearing fruit for the. Lord.
Matthew 7 verse 18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.
We had some visitors today, one couple was from Black Zion church. Bro. and Mrs. David Clark came, we were proud to have them with us today, hope they will come back again.
Remember Christy Holland family; her Dad Cary Palmertree went to be with the Lord this past week. So remember the Holland and Palmertree families in your prayers
Had a nephew from Covington Tn. to go be with the Lord this past week. Remember the family of Jimmy Gibson in your prayers.
Remember all our shut ins in your prayers..I talked to ms.Elizabeth Jaggers she had fell last week but no broken bones so glad, but still sore. Keep Mr and Ms. Alllen Clayton in your prayers they can't get out much at all. Glenda's aunt Geneva fell not feeling to good.
Be in prayer for the family of Dexter Calloway he went to be with the Lord this week..
Dear God. Be with us this week and keep us all safe. Thank you God for all your Love you give us..saving our souls. God keep my kids and family in your loving arms. Be with the kids and teachers as they go back to school. God be with the ones that have lose love ones this week and one in the hospital.Be with the doctors and nurses that take care of all there needs.Our policemen, soliders and President kerp him safe snd his family. In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless America