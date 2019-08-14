Our SS lesson was in second Chronicles 15:10 -19 verse 10 So they gathered themselves together at Jerusalem in the third month, in the fifteenth year of the reign of Asa.
Our choir sang. Whosoever Will..our special was sang by Malanda she sang "How Great Thou Art."
Bro. Crawley's message was in Romans 15:15- 33 ( Fulfilled Life) verse 16 "Let not then your good be evil spoken of."
I didn't go to church I heard a message on tv this morning Fairview Baptist Church. He preached in Psalm 23.The preacher ask a question you know the 23 Psalm and do you know the shepherd ; The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want.
Dustyn and Jami Clayton's baby boy Kohen Ray was born August 10..His grand parents are Jamie and Junior Clayton and great-grand parents are Linda and Frank Clayton. God bless thier little family.
Had a good turn out for our Lessel reunion today, sure did miss ones that wasn't there. My mom, aunt Ethel and Mr. Virgil. I know they were watching over us.
Birthday's are Doris Dorman on August 17; Glenda Meade on August 21; Laura and Chris Thompson's anniversary on August 20. Happy birthday and anniversary to these and God bless.
Dear God. I want to thank you for your love and care you give us. For being there with us all the time..Thank for letting our members get to the reunion safe and home.
Be with the sick, and the ones that have lost ones , put your loving arms around them all. Keep us all safe this week and just watch over everyone. Our kids, teacher at. school and on their way to school and back. Watch over president and his family keep them all safe too. In Jesus name Amen
God bless America