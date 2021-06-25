What a beautiful Lord’s Day, we have a father that is always here for us, our Heavenly Father that loves us so much.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Revelations 2:12-17.
Our choir sang “Lord, I Want to Be a Christian”, beautiful song.
Bro. Frank’s message was in Matthew 1:18-25 .Bro. Frank ask this question could God trust Joesph with his son Jesus?.
An angel appeared to Joseph in a dream. Behold, a virgin shalll be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being translated is God with us. Then Joesph being raised from sleep did as the angel of the Lord had bidden him, and took unto him his wife..And knew her not till she had brought forth her firstborn son: and he called his name Jesus.
Next Sunday evening we will meet at 5 at the pavilion with preaching, and fellowship time with good food.
Betty and Tom are back from there vacation, they went to lots of beautiful places.
We will have VBS on July 10, from 9 till 3. We would love for kids to come.
Birthdays and anniversary s coming up are Tommy Tackett on June 23,Mike & Beverly Harville anniversary on June 28, Eddie Gentry birthday on June 28 and Carla & Matt Moss on June 29.Happy birthday and anniversary to these and God Bless.
Dear God, Thank you for this awesome day and watching over us all.
Thank you God for loving me, my family and friends. I love you God, you are always with us we are never alone.
Be with our pastor Bro. Frank and his family keep watch over them with your loving arms around them at all times.
God let the sick be well, be the ones that have lost love ones comfort them. Be with the homeless people, ones that don’t have jobs; help them as only You can.
Guide us all to do Your will we know You would never lead us the wrong way.
God be with the lost, the ones that have strayed away from you and your house lead them back. God keep the doctor’s, nurses, all the law enforcement, and the firemen safe from any harm.
Be with the kids, teachers this summer, be with the kids that may be home alone.
God be with our nation help us to be one Nation under God again.
God be with our president and Congress let them see they need to ask for your guidance in all they do.God if there are one in the white house that doesn’t know you as there saviour and God let them see they you before it is enterily to late.
Thank you God for my salvation and my family and friends.I love you God, let people see you me God.
Be with Mr. Trump and his family and watch over them and keep them safe.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our U S A