We had a beautiful sunny day at Immanuel today with a good crowd.
Immanuel
Had a great SS lesson and preaching service.SS lesson was in John 11:1-4 and 38 -45 Glory to God about Lazarus.
Our choir sang When we all Get to Heaven.
Bro. Crawley's message was in Genesis 22:1-14 Sacrifice of Isaac, verse 8 And Abraham said, My son God will provide himself a lamb for the burnt offering: so they went both of them together.
Nov. 24. We will be having our Thanksgiving lunch.
They will be putting the manger scene together and Sunday Dec.1 at 5:30. We are putting light on it so everyone can come by and see.
Sunday Dec. 15 is our Christmas program at 4 pm.
Brenda, Jo Ann, Shirley, Glenda, Pat and Mrs.Elizabeth went to Furrs Baptist church Saturday night to the widows and widowers night they all had a great time.
Remember all our shut ins in your prayers. Betty Holland is home from the hospital and doing much better, keep praying for her. Remember Mr and Mrs. Allen Clayton and Mrs. Grace Clayton in your prayers too.
Dear God, Thank you for all our blessing you give us each day, all the love you give us. Be with all the shut ins all over world keep them safe in your loving arms God. Be with all my kids and grands just watch over them and keep them safe too. Thank you for my salvation and my family salvation.
God watch over our president and his family and let your will be done and keep them safe. Be with all the missionaries that are telling the world about your love and saving power for the lost that don't know you.
God be with ones that have lost loved ones, just give them what they stand in of because they need Your love to get them through the bad times and good times. Thank you God for your awesome love for us all. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America