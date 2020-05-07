Our Sunday School lesson was in Acts 9:26-28 and 11: 21-26 Encourage.
Wednesday night Bible study Bro.Crawley was in first John 3:10.
Sunday Bro.Crawley was Psalm 91, Corey lead the singing. Verse 1 Lord, thou hast been our dwelling place in all generations.
Bro. Michael Bible study Wednesday from Thaxton Baptist was in John 14:1-6 verse 6 Jesus said unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me..(God is still in control).
Bro. Michael was in Hebrews 11 and Genesis 12, Sunday. Abraham by Faith.
Bro. Kevin from New Harmony was in Matthew 27:11-26.
Still remember Eddie Gentry he is home from the hospital, keep him in your prayers.
Dear God. Hear my prayers God be with all the people that are sick with this virus.God please make them all well and no one else get sick. Let everyone go back to work, let everyone hear your words and trust you God, that you are the one that can make all this right.
God be with lost of the world let them see they need you as their saviour before it is to late. Walk with us each day and keep us all safe and do your will. I love you God so much, You are with me all the time, and loving me and my family and the whole world.You are the great I Am, You are in control of everything.
Be with our shut ins, the doctor's, nuses, that are help your sick, you showing them what they need to do to help everyone.Some of the just want listen to your voice and heed your words.
Thank you God for all you do to keep us safe. I love you God, help others to see Jesus in me. God take care of my loved ones. In Jesus name, Amen
God Bless our United States of America