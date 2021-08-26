What a beautiful Sunday morningLord's day, but every day is the Lord's day.
Our SS lesson was in first King's 19: 1-5a, 11-18.
Bro.Frank and family are quarantined with the virus,but he still came on line on our church page on facebook, Wednesday night. He was in Romans 1:1-7, Paul a servant of Jesus Christ, called to be apostle separated into the gospel of God.
Sunday morning Bro. Frank was in Leviticus , chapters 1,2,3, chapter 1 verse 3, If his offering be a burnt sacrifice of the herd, let him offer a male without blemish, he shall offer it of his own voluntary will at the door of the tabernacle of the congratulations before the Lord.
We have a awesome pastor, he is sick and still feeding God lambs.
Our birthdays coming up are Becky Crawley on August 26, Dee Woodley on August 27, Betty Patrick and Shirley Stallings on August 29 and Clara Wages on August 30, happy birthday and God Bless these.
If you don't have a home church come check us out, at Immanuel Baptist church.
Dear God,
Thank you for loving us so much and careing for us and keeping us safe.i know we have a bunch of our church family with the virus, but we all know you are taking care of them.
God be with all the sick, in our little church and all the others that has the virus too .God you are the greatest doctor in the world ,you are in control of all this.
Be with kids , teachers,and the ones at school, keep them all well and safe.
Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grandkids. Guild us in the way we need to go and do your will for our lives .Let us all look to you for the guidance we and do your will.
God we can't do anything without you holding our hand.
God thank you for loving us so much, I love you so much. Thank you for my family and friends and my wonderful church family.
I pray God that nation will come back to you God and be one nation under God again.