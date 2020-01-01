Happy New Year! Hope everyone has a great new year and a safe one.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Luke 1:26 - 35 verse 32 He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and God shall give unto him the throne of his father David.
Our choir sang Angels we have heard on high.
Bro. Crawley and family took a few days off and went to mountains.
Bro. David Clark preached for him he was in first Corinthians and Galatians 4:4-7 verse 4 But when the fullness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a women, made under the laws.
I went to Thaxton Baptist church for their choir Cantata so good.
Bro. Michael Wilbanks preached Luke 2: 8-14 after the cantata the songs were beautiful -.
Bro. Josh Mc Craw and family surprised their famlies here they came in from Montana where is the pastor there.
My grandson Matthew has been home from Liberty Ms. for a few days for Christmas with his family.
Dear God, Thank you God for the Blessing you have given us every day.The awesome love you give us..i love you so much.
Thank you God for my family and friends, that love me so much.
God keep your loving arms around them all.
Thank you for my salvation and my family's salvation too.
Be with the ones that have lost loved ones and are sick and the ones that hurting and just need your love.
Be with homeless give them a warm place to be from the cold, the food and things they need.
Be with our President and let your will be done and keep them safe.
Keep us all safe and our families. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America