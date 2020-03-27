I didn't get out today, I had help getting my news.
Our Sunday School lesson was in Hebrews 11:1-6. "Now faith is the substance of thingd hoped for, the evidence of things not seen."
Bro. Crawley's message was in first Thessalonians 5, "comfort one another with God's word." Verse 17 "Pray without ceasing." Verse 18 "In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in. Christ Jesus concerning you."
I watched Thaxton Baptist church Bro. Michael on facebook, he was in Hebrews 11 and Genesis and others books of the Bible. verse 6 in Hebrews, "But without faith it is impossible to please him, for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewander of them that diligently seek him."
I watch Bro.Kevin Williams from New Harmony Baptist church tonight , he did a Bible study in Psalm 30: 1-12.
Matthew came home for a few days to be with his family it sure was good to see him , he is doing great.
One birthday this week ms. Vickie Crawley on March 30 happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God, Thank God for watching over us all, we love you so much, thank you for keeping us safe from the virus that is going around. God be with the ones that have it and make them all well, and I pray no else gets it.God we know you are in control and we trust you that you can make it all go away. Be with ones that are sick and have lost loves , God keep your loving arms around us all. Be with all the kids out of school let them be safe, let all of them get the food they need to keep strong. God be with our shut ins , we love them all. Keep the ones in the nursing well and safe.Be the homeless and take care of them, they your love and I know you love them and all of us.God we are nothing with out you in our lives. Be with lost let all be saved be saved before it is to late. Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands.
God be with our president and his family and all the ones that helping keep us safe , let them know what to do. Watch over the doctors and nurses God, they are helping with all the sick and keep them safe. I Love you God In Jesus name. Amen
God Bless America