Looks like rain, but still a beautiful Lord’s day at our little church.
Our SS lesson was in Revelation 3:14-22. Verse 14, “And into the angel of the church of the Laodiceans write: These things saith the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the beginning of the creation of God.”
Our choir sang “Freely Freely.” Beautiful song, choir did a good job.
Our special was sung by Malanda Anderson. She sang “Victory in Jesus.” We all love to hear her sing. She has a beautiful voice.
Bro. Frank’s message was in Luke 23:39-43. “The Cross is the beginning and the Cross is the ending.” Romans 6:13.
Verse 41, “And we indeed justly, for we receive the due reward of our deeds, but this man hath done nothing amess.” Verse 42, “And he said into Jesus, Lord remember me when thou comedy into thy paradise.”
Tom Patrick had a birthday this week. Happy birthday and God Bless.
Beverly Gunter birthday is July 22. Happy birthday and God Bless.
Remember my grandson Matthew Cooper in your prayers. As he has said, he will be hopping on the Oregon trail, in Medford Oregon, at the Living Hope church. As a forest begins with a tiny seed, Matthew said he is seeking out supporters and partners to help him sow the seeds of ministry here in the Northwest. Our family is so proud of him in his work to tell people of God and his love. His dog Aussie will be with him all the way. Be with Jeff, Kim and Makenna as we will miss him. He is in God’s hands and we know you will keep him safe at all times.
Dear God,
Thank you for all your love to us and for us. God thank you for all blessings you give us each day. God guide us all to do your will each day. Let me tell others of your love and your savings grace.
God be with our pastor Bro. Frank and his family. Keep all safe and watch over them with your love and your arms around each every minute. God be with Lisa, let heal fast from her surgery. We love you Lisa.
Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grands. Help us each day to your will. I love you God so. We are never alone. You are always with us watching over us all.
God be with kids and teachers as school is to start back soon.
Be with the kids as they have band camp and keep safe in your loving arms.
God be with the doctors and nurses as they help the sick.
God be with the lost of the world that doesn’t know you as their Lord and Savior. God be with the ones that have lost love ones. God just keep your loving arms around them all.
Thank you God for your love and loving us all so much. I love you God so much.
God be with our president and congress, let them look to you for guidance to do the right thing for your people. God if they don’t see you as their Lord and Savior, let them see they need you in their hearts and lives.
God take care of Mr. Trump and his family.
Guild us each day to do your will.
In Jesus name, Amen.
God Bless our U.S.A.