A Beautiful Lord’s day, good crowd in the Lord’s house .
Our choir sang There’s Something About That Name, beautiful song.
Bro. Frank’s message was in Psalms 139: 23, 24 and Ephesians 2: 1-6 verse 23, Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts.verse 24 And see if there be any, wicked way in mr and lead me in the way everlasting. Ephesians 2 verse 1 And you hath be quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins.
If you don’t have a home church we would love to have you at Immanuel Baptist church. Bro.Frank Wilder is our pastor, come see us.
It was so good to see Ms. Vicki and Jessica Crawley today, hope to see them again. We had some visitors hope they will like us and come back.
Shirley, Glenda, Jo Ann and Tommie ate at Huddle House, it is good to eat with your friends. Jo Ann told us about the Elvis festival in Tupelo this past week, that her and sister Sara went too.
Dear God,
God help us each day to your will and please guide us to do the things we need to do for you.
I love you God so much. Thank you God for your love to all of us.
Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids, grands and my friends.
God heal our sick, our sin sick, just show them they need you in your hearts and lives.
God help us to do your will all the time.
God be with the lost of the world,that they will be saved before it is eternally to late. God keep your loving arms around us all.
God watch over the doctors, nurses, missionary all over the world, keep them all safe.Be with the police,firemen , teachers, kids out of school keep them all safe from all harm.
God be with our president and all the Congress lead them to do the right things for your people dear God.
Be with Mr Trump and his family and keep them all safe in your arms.
God be with Bro.Frank and his family keep them safe in your arms, give them they stand in need of.
God watch over all my family and friends, help us to do your will.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our U S A