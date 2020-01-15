Hope everyone has a Blessed week, so good to see my church family today.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Genesis 3:16-19 and Romans 8:18- 25. A great lesson.
Our choir sang " Sunshine in My Soul " beautiful song.
Bro. Crawley was sick today, so his son John brought the message. We enjoyed John being with us. So sorry Bro. Crawley was sick, hope is better soon.
John's message was in Galatians 2:20, 21 and Romans 6:6 and 7.
Verse 20 "I am crucified with Christ liveth in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith of the Son of God, who loved me. and gave himself for me."
Malanda's baby shower is this coming Saturday Jan.18 at the Immanuel fellowship hall at 2.
Sweet little Avery arrived early last Wednesday morning, both mommy and baby are doing good.
Dear God, God be with all are shut ins, the ones that have lost love ones , just put your loving arms around them.Be with the ones that don't know you as the savior, let them see they need you as their Lord.
Thank you for kids and grands just keep them all safe and just watch over.Thank you that they all love me so much and my friends that I have in my life and all my church family.
Be with our kids and grands as they go to school and work and keep all safe and don't let anyone hurt them. Be with the people that are hurting that just need your loving arms around them. God watch over all the homeless people out there.
God be with our President and his family and Congress let your will be done in all things. Thank you for everything you do for us and love us all the time.We love God thank for my salvation and family. If anyone is out there that don't know as there let them they need you so much. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America