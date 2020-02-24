We may have gloomy weather out but is a great Lord's day.
We had a good crowd for Sunday school and preaching service.
Our lesson was in second Corinthians 1: 3-11 on comfort, verse 3 Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort;
Our choir sang "When the Roll is Called up Yonder.
Our special was song by Will Chapman and played his guitar.
Bro. Will brought our message in Second Corinthians 4: 1-4, 8-10; and chapter 4:3.Verse 3 "But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost;" Don't water down the word of God. God gives us every thing we stand in need of, but not everything we want.
Still remember the family of Ms. Grace Clayton they are still hurting, she isn't hurting she is in the arms of our Saviour.
Bro. Crawley needs our prayers every day he goes back to the doctor this week with his jaw again.God lift up Mr.Allen and Ms. Martha Clayton put your loving arms around them both.We love this sweet couple and they love you too.
Happy birthday to Rylan Souter on Feb.24 and God Bless.
A few of us ladies ate at Huddle House today, Tonie, Elaine, Pat, Shirley, Glenda , JoAnn and I. We had a good fellowship together and good food.
We have a Gideon speaker coming on March 1. Jeff Cooper will be our speaker on March 8.
If you dont have home church we would love for you to come join us.
Dear God, Thank you for your love and care you give us every day. I love you God, I can always talk to you and you hear me.
God be with the ones that are sick, hurting, lost loved ones, homeless just put your loving arms around them all. Be with kids, teachers, bus drivers as they are at school and back keep them all safe from harm.
Thank you God for everything you give us, my salavation and my kids and grandkids, let the ones thst are lost see they need you as there Saviour and Lord, without you we are all nothing .But you love us all so much, you died on the cross for us and rose again on the third day and you are on the right-hand of God making everything ready for us to join you one day. If there is anyone out there about take their life God let something keep from it or some one call them, knock on there door just anything God to keep them from taking their life.Thank you God for my family and my friends,I love them all so much.
God keep our President and his family safe, he needs all our prayers too and lift him.
In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless America