Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.