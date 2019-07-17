Our SS lesson was in second Timothy 2: 1-2 and 3:10-17. Mentor- a wise and faithful adviser.
Our choir sang "How Great Thou Art."
Bro. Crawley's message was in Romans 14, verse 9 "For to this end Christ both died rose and revived, that he might be Lord both of the dead and living."
Our revival this week begins Thursday, July 18 at the associational office with a meet and greet 5 to 6. We continue Friday, July 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Preacing will be at 7 p.m. both nights and Sunday 21 at 11 and 5:30 with A.K. Lama with T L A at Immanuel Baptist church.
Happy birthday to Beverly Gunter on July 22 God Bless.
Remember all these church's with out pastor's, Believue, Cairo, Carey Springs, Center Hill, Discovery, Oak Dale, Piney Grove, and The Anchor in your prayers.
Dear God, Thank you Lord for all your love for all of us.Thank you God for all my family and friends that love me. God be with the lost of the world, the ones that have lost loved ones and the ones that are just hurting God be with kids and the teachers as they get ready to go back to school. Be with our families and friends, our President and his family our soldiers watch over us all them and their families. In Jesus name, Amen.
God Bless America