Another beautiful Lord's day, with our church family.
Our S S lesson was in Acts 17: 16 -18, 22,23, 30,31.
Our choir sang a beautiful song "Majesty" .Our special was song by Brenda, Dana and Beverly they song (It is well with my Soul )
Bro. Frank's message was in Ephesians 5: 1, Hebrews 13: 5-8, Proverbs, first Peter 5: 6-11, Romans 5: 5-11(Are you ready?) Verse 1 Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children.
God will never let you down..
We have some of our church family out sick and some well and back at church.
Joann Gentry is back from her trip to Key West Florida for a week with her grandson Ryan and Michelle Roberts and great grand son Roper. His first plane and boat ride. Joann said she enjoyed eating different kinds of fish. She enjoyed being with her great grand son Roper.
They saw Harry Truman's little white house, he was the 33rd president of the United States.
They saw Ernest Hemingway home, he was American novelist, short- story writer, journalist and sportsman. Hemingway home is at the Southern point continental. His home is now a National Historic Landmark. She saw lots of other points of interest. She said the water was beautiful. Chickens were just walking around in the streets, yards and business.
Sunday night Bro. Frank's message was in Ephesians 5: 2-12 and Ephesians 4: 12-19. We are all on a journey.verse 2 And walk in love ,as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and sacrifice to God for a sweetsmelling savour.
Dear God,
Thank you God for being with us keeping us safe and loving us so much.
God guide is in the way we should every day, let us do your will.
God be with the kids out of school and keep them safe.
Thank you God for saving my soul my kids and grands , help them to do your will.
God be with all the sick and
make them well, be with the ones that have losted love ones, just keep your loving arms around us all.
God be with the lost of the world let them all see they need you for there saviour.
God thank you for your son dieing on the cross and rose the third day that we would have enterily life with you.
God watch over my love ones ,friends and our church family.
Thank you for sending us Bro. Frank and his family as our pastor.God keep them safe and watch over them.
God watch over all the doctors, nurses, law enforcement, firemen keep them safe from harm.
God be with our president and Congress let them do the right thing for you people.God if any of them don't know you as there saviour and Lord let them see they you.
God with Mr Trump and his family keep them all safe.
Thank you God for loving us all so much, i love you God keep us safe and guide us the way we need to go and do your will.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our U S A