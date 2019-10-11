Our SS lesson was in First Thessalonians 4 : 3-12 Our choir sang " Jesus Paid It All." And He sure did.
Immanuel
Our special was song by Dee, Brenda and Dana they sang " Breathe on Me".
Bro Crawley' s message was in Genesis 15 : 1- 21 , Covenet with Abram...
After these things the word of the Lord came unto Abram in a vision, saying, Fear not , Abram: I am thy shield , and thy exceeding great reward.
Had a Lord's Supper service today.
Will Chapman will be our speaker next Sunday Oct.13 come out and join us
Some of our ladies from church went with the Joy club from Longview, they were Pat, Jo Ann and Patsy.
They went to see the Bibical play called Samson, they enjoyed so much. Jo Ann said it was wonderful. They enjoyed an outing with Betty and Tom Patrick at there campground, before returning home on Thursday.
Our birthday's are Alex Gentry on Oct. 10 and Ms. Grace Clayton on Oct. 11, Jessalynn Cooper on Oct.15. Happy birthday and God Bless these hope they have a great birthday.
Jo Ann and I ate at the Huddle house again today, we enjoyed our lunch and good fellowship together.
Dear God, Thank you God for all your love and blessings you give us each day..Thank you God for the wonderful rain we got Sunday afternoon, you always know what we need thank so much..I love you God , thank you for my salvation and my kids and grands salvation too.
God watch over us all and keep us safe,. God let the people that don't know you as there Saviour be saved where they will know your love you have for all your people.
God keep our president and his family safe from the people that don't love them.
Thank you God for for your love and care you give us all time.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America
Regina Butler
-
