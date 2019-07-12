Our SS lesson was in John 4:10-18 & 28-30, ‘Women at the Well.’
Our choir song was ‘When the roll is called up yonder.’
Bro Crawley’s message was in First Corithians 11:20-25, Lord’s Supper. Verse 24, ‘And when he had given thanks, he brake it, and said, Take, eat this is my body, which is broken, for you. This do in remembrance of me.’
Verse 25, ‘After the same manner also he took the cup, when he had supped saying, This cup is the New testament in my blood; this do ye, as oft as ye drink it, in remembrance of me.’
Keep Ron Davis in your prayers. He’s not feeling to good. Beverly Johnson is having trouble with herleg. Remember her in your prayers.
Sue Cook’s family took out for a celebration supper. She retired from PEPA. Tthey took her to Craving Catfish in Sherman.
Went to a baby shower for Morgan. Baby Ben will be here soon.
Glenda, Joan and Shirley all ate at Wendy’s today. I know they had fun.
Please remember the Tim Tackett family in your prayers in the loss of their daughter, Maggie.
Dear God, Thank you for all your love you give to us and caring for us. Be with us all this week and just keep us safe from all harm. Thank you for my salvation and my kids, my prayers is for everyone to be saved, be ready for God to come back and get his children. God loves us all and wants everyone to be saved before it is to late. Keep our President safe and his family. God help the homeless and the ones that are hurting, those who are crying over the loss of loved ones and the sick take care of them. In Jesus name, Amen
GOD BLESS AMERICA.