What a beautiful sunny Sunday, hope everyone has a Blessed week.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Job 40:1-8 and Job 42:1-6.
Our choir song , The Lily of the Valley, a beautiful song.
Bro. Crawley's message was in Genesis 2: 2-7 creation.verse 2 And on the seventh day God ended his wirk which he had made; and rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made.
Elaine, Toni, Pat and I ate at the Huddle House, we had a good lunch and good fellowship together. It is good to be with your friends.
Glenda is on the mend from her surgery , still remember her in your prayers.
Be in prayer for Ms. Martha and Mr. Allen Clayton they not feeling to good.
Remember all our shut ins in your prayers. We love y'all.
Birthday's are Beverly Harville on Feb.10 and Crissy Stewart on Feb.13 happy birthday and God Bless these.
Dear God. Thanks God for all your love and care you give us and watching over us, all the time. Thank you God for saving me and my family and friends.God. let the ones that's don't know you as there saviour be saved before it is entirely to late.
God be with the kids in school and on there way home and teachers and keep them all safe. Be with the ones that have lose love ones and are sick , the homeless just take care of them all. I love you God, thank you for just loving us all so much. God watch over our president and his family..let your will be done in all that is going on in Washington. Be with our pastor and help him feel better, be with him and his family. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America