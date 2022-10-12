Another beautiful Lord's day. This is the day that the Lord has made.
Do you know my Lord as your Savior and Lord?
Bro. Frank was out sick today. He got Bro. Chad Chrim to preach. Very good message.
Bro. Chad was in Acts 9:23-25, 1 & 13, "And Saul, yet breathing out threatenings and slaughter against the disciples of the Lord, went into the high priest, And after that many days were fulfilled, the Jews took counsel to kill him. Then the disciples took him by night, and let him down by the wall in a basket."
Be in prayer for the family of Bro. Mike Smithey, the pastor of By Faith Baptist Church and his church family. He went to be with the Lord.
One birthday, Jessalynn Cooper on October 15. Happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for all your love and care and always watching over us each day.
Thank for salvation and my kids and grandkids. God if there is anyone that doesn't know you as their Lord, God let them see they need you in their heart's and lives.
God guide me each day to do your will for what I need to do.
God watch over all our church family, so many are sick. God just put your healing hand on them all. God be with the lost of the world, all the sick of the world.
God watch over the doctors, nurses, police, military, missionary keeping them all safe.
God be with the kids, teachers when they go back to school and while the are out. Just keep your loving arms around them all.
Thank you God for our pastor and his family watch over them and keep them safe from all harm.
God let our president see he needs to take care of your people. God if anyone in the White House or Congress need to be saved let them see they need you as their Lord and Savior.
God give us a president that is a Christian and loves you God.
Be with Mr. Trump and his family and watch over them.
I love you God, thank you for loving me so much and my family and friends
Watch over our Matthew as he does your work. Be with Josh as he is preaching your word and all your preacher.
In Jesus name, Amen.
God Bless our USA.
