Storm went through our communities this past Saturday with some damage to homes and no power. God keep them all safe.
Sunday school lesson was in First Corinthians 2: 6-16.
Our choir sang Stand up Stand up for Jesus.
Bro.Crawley message was in Hebrews 2:1-4 verse 1 Therefore we ought to give the more earnest heed to the things which we have heard lest at any time we should let them slip.
My nephew Logan Wilder had awesome birthday party for his 11 birthday.The power was off he had a candle light party supper, he loved it.
Deacon service is this Sunday Nov.3 for Chris Thompson and Corey Holland come join us for there special day at 3 p.m.
Putting up the manager seen on Dec. 1 at the pavilion, with a bon fire, hot cocoa and coffee.
Thanksgiving meal will be Nov. 24 at lunch time.
Dec. 15 we will have our musical at 4 p.m. with a Christmas meal afterwards.
Birthday's are Sarah Tackett on Oct. 30 and Jo Ann Gentry on Nov. 3. Happy birthday and may God bless you.
Saturday was a rough day when the storm went through our communities around lunch. Danny and Kelly's home was hit hard with a big oak tree fell on thier home. My brother Gary's daughter's home was hit bad too.The kid's mom Marylynn went to be with the Lord 5 years ago. Prayers for these.
Dear God. I just want to thank you God for keeping everyone safe from the storm.
Thank you God for all our Blessing you give us each day.
Be with ones that still don't have power and watch over them.
Be with lost of the world, ones that have lost love ones, our kids and teachers at school and as they go to and from school. Be with the men that have to and will work on getting everyones power back on. In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless America