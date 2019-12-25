Hope everyone has had a good week. I have had a good one myself.
Our little Alex had a little surgery today. He did good and has gone home. .Avery and Makenna came this morning then Morgan brought Benjamin and Jessalynn.
We had a good time. They all went when Morgan came to get them. I made us all lunch before they came home to get them.Thank you God for letting little Alex do good.
Hope everyone is having a great Christmas Day, this is the Lord's birthday.
Many years ago our Lord was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Joseph and Mary went the city of David ( Bethlehem) to be taxed.
Luke 2:7 And she brought her first born son, and wrapped hin in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for him in the inn. Verse 11, For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour which is Christ the Lord.
Special times of the year is hard on us all we miss our loved ones that have gone, but they are in Heaven with the Lord.
Birthday 's that are coming up Kesehia Harville on Dec. 22, Holly Boatner on Dec. 23, Kaylee Boatner on Dec 28 and Bro. Crawley 28 and Mrs. Martha Clayton on Dec. 31. Happy birthday and God bless all of these.
Mildred and Neal Grant and family had their Christmas at the Center Hill fellowship hall. They have big bunch when they all get together, so that was a great place for them with lots of room.
Dear God, Thank you dear God for all your love you give us each day and watching over us. God Please be with our president let your will be done in all of this, he loves our country. Be with all the people that lost homes, businesses and other things just help Lord. Be with homeless help them find a warm place to sleep from the cold and the food they need. Lord be with the ones that have lost love ones this and years , it is hard this time of the year with some of our love ones gone.But one day we will all be together with them and you Lord.
God be with the ones that don't have you as their Saviour and Lord.
God just keep us safe from all harm. Thank you for my family and friends that love me. God be with my kids and grands and keep them safe. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America