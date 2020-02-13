A Beautiful Lord's day today, wind is cool, but still beautiful day.
Our choir sang "More about Jesus."
Bro. Crawley finished up chapters 5 and 6 in Genesis on judgement.
Verse 1 This is the book of the generations of Adam. In the day that God created man, in the likeness of God made He him.
Remember Bro. Crawley in your prayers, he had some test run Monday. Pray he will be feeling better soon.
This September 13 is our 100 homecoming. We have invited some former preacher's and some speakers too for the month's before that day .
They are Will Chapman on Feb.16 this coming Sunday for Will. Jeff Cooper will speak on March 8, no one yet for April working on that month. Bro Hutchison on May 24,Bro. Tommy Tackett on June 21, Bro. Tommy Inmon on July 19, Bro. Josh Westmoreland on August 9 and Bro. David Westmoreland on Sept 13 for our homecoming.
Ms. Martha Clayton is home remember her and Mr. Allen in your prayers.
Hope Beverly Harville and Crissy Stewart have a great birthday.
Happy Valentine's day to everyone.
Dear God, Thank you for your Love and care for us all the time. Thank you God for saving my soul and kids and grands.We are nothing with out you God.
God thank you for watching over us all the time. God be with one's that are sick and have lost love one, give them strength that they need to well and go on.
Be with the homeless, ones that have lost there homes in a fire, help them God to keep on trusting in you. Thank you God taking care of the stuff that was going on in Washington, and keeping our President safe and his family.
Be with our kids and grands as they go to school at school and on the bus. Be with the teachers and bus driver keep them all safe.i love you God. Thank you for you love you give us and watch over us. In Jesus name, Amen
God Bless America