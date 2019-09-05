Hope everyone had a safe and good Labor day and weekend.
One of my friends in the Center Hill community had a new baby today Josh and Cleo Moody had a precious baby girl born today August 29. God bless them and watch over them.
My brother and sister in law Gary and Theresa Smith had a anniversary Sunday September 1 happy anniversary and God Bless.
St. Luke 19:10 For the Son of Man is come to seek snd to save that which was lost.
House warming for Chrissy Stewart on September 13 at 2 p.m. at Immanuel fellowship hall.
Our homecoming is set for Sept 22. Clean up day is Sept 7, meeting at 7 am.
Wedding shower for Nick and Katie on October 14 at 2 p.m. at Immanuel fellowship hall. They ate getting married in November.
Dear God, Thank you God for all our blessing you give us every day.and take care of us all
We are nothing with out you God, thank you God for being there all the time.Be with the lost of the world, God be with our love one's and the ones that have lost loves comfort them in there needs. Thank you God for my family and friends and keep them safe. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America