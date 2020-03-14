A Beautiful Lord's day today.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Luke 15: 11-14, 17-24 with out Christ, we are hopelessly lost. Verse 21 And the son said unto him, Father I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight , abd am no more wirthy to be called thy son. Verse 24 For this my son was dead, and is alive again, he was lost, and is found.And they began to be merry.
Our choir sang " Come and Dine" this was Lawayne"s favorite song.
Jeff Cooper was our speaker today. Jeff, Kim and Makenna song a few songs. Jeff gave his testimony of how God showed him what he wanted him to do for him. God has given Jeff a group of people to help him help people that are in need."Hammers of Hope".
Our speaker for April is Wyatt Gunter on April 5, our count down to our 100 year homecoming in September 13.
Our birthdays are me on March 16 and Brady Maffett on March 18 happy birthday and God Bless.
Malanda Anderson brought baby Avery Elizabeth to church today for the first time she is precious.
Some of the ladies went to Wendy's today for lunch after church.
Dear God. Thank you for being with us today,and keeping us safe. Thank you God for my family that loves you so much.Thank you for loving us all the time. Thank you for all our blessing you give us every day.
God be with loved that have lost loved ones. Be with our kids and grands while they are out for break. God be with ones that are hurting and homeless that just need someone to love them.
Thank you God for my salvation and my families. Be with the ones that are lost and need to be saved before it is to late.
God watch over our President and his family and keep them safe. In Jesus name Amrn
God Bless America