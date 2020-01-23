A beautiful cool Sunday Lord's today.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Isaiah 58: 3-11.
Our choir sang Higher Ground.
Bro.Crawley's message was in Hebrews 11: 1-7 , by faith verse 1 Now Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen..
Had a great baby shower for Malanda and baby Avery. Little Avery got so many beautiful things. She is going to be the best dressed baby in town. Avery was born Jan.8 keep her and her mommy in your prayers that she keeps gaining weight where she can go home soon.
Some of us ladies went to Wendy's for lunch, Elaine, Toni, Pat, JoAnn , Glenda and me. We had a great fellowship ing together, so good to talk with your friends.
Remember Glenda this week she will have shoulder surgery soon.
Birthday's this coming week are Ms.Elizabeth, Lilly and Carter on Jan. 25. Happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God, Thank you God for just loving us so much all the time.
Keep our kids, grands and all my friends in your loving arms.
Be with the ones that have lost loved ones. Be with our kids and grands at school on the bus kids on the road.
God just be with the ones that are hurting, homeless and ones in need. God thank you for saving me and kids and grands. Be with the ones that dont know You as their Saviour, let them know that they need to be saved before it is to late.
God watch over our President and his family keep them safe and let Your will be done.
God be with our pastor and let him start feeling better and bless him and his family.
In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless America