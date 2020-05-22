They had church at the pavillion again this Sunday I'm staying in.
Our SS lesson was in Galatians 5:13-15 and 6:5-10.
Corey Holland did the Wednesday night Bible study.
Bro. Crawley preached in Luke 13:1-6 Sunday, verse 3 I tell you, Nay: but , except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.
Bro. Michael from Thaxton Baptist was in John 3 Wednesday night Bible study, Nicodemus.He was in Hebrews 11:13-16 Sunday , By Faith.
Bro. Kevin from New Harmony Baptist Wednesday night Bible study in first Peter. Sunday morning he was in Matthew 27:51-66.
Bro. Keith from Center Hill Baptist was in Proverbs 15: verse 1, A soft tureth away wrath, but grievous words stir up anger.
Remember the families of Billy Dorman.Lift up his wife Doris, daughter Tris, son in law Mike and granddaughter Angel in your prayers Billy went to be with the Lord last week.
Dear God,
God be with us all this week keep your loving arms around all my family and friends.
God let this virus go away and all the sick made well and no one else get the virus.God let our world be made whole again.
Be with all the sick, our shut ins, be with all the lost and that they may be saved before it is to late.God let the factories be keep and the people can all go back to work where they can previde for there families. Let the small business be opening up .
Help the doctor's and nurses as they take care of all the sick, and keep them safe , give them the strength they to other s.
Thank you God for my salvation ,my kids salavation and my grands.
God I love you and can't do anything with out you to keep me safe and yor loving arms around meand my family.
Thank you God for loving us so much.
Be with all the kids they have threw a lot with schools all closing, God you are owner rock thank you God.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA America