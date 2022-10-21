A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
A beautiful Lord's day God has given us. I’m so blessed to have a
loving God that takes care of me and loves me all time. Do you know my
God?
Our fifth Sunday is coming up October 30, with a fall festival at the
pavilion at 4 p.m. come out and join us.
Bro. Frank's message was in Psalms 139:1-15; verse 1, O lord, thou has
searched me, and known me.
[God is our personal God] God is in our heads and hearts.
Will has been out sick with the flu, he was back today at church.
Pray for Toni and Elaine, Toni isn’t feeling to good.
Carla had a praise today, her cousin Lee is off the vent and awake and talking.
Keep Lisa in your prayers, her and Bro. Frank had the flu he is ok now,
but Lisa has pneumonia now.
Dear God,
Thank you for loving us so much and always watching over us with your
arms around us.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands.
God be with all the sick, shut ins, ones that have lost love ones,
watch over them all.
Thank you for our pastor and his family and sending them to us.
God watch over all the missions on home and all over the world.
I love you God so much, always by my side, Guide us all to do your
will, in our lives.
God thank you for all our love.ones and friends that love us so much.
God be with our all our boys that are watching over our country,
doctors, nurses, police.
God help our president to help our nation, and do your will for your people.
If any one is lost all over the world let them see they need you as their Savior and Lord.
My prayers are that our Nation will come back to you God.
In Jesus name, Amen
God Bless our USA
regina.butler@djournal.com
