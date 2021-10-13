CHERRY CREEK- What a great race day out at Cherry Creek Orchard Pontotoc City hosted. We couldn't have asked for better weather. Our kids showed up to make their mark in Pontotoc County. There were some amazing runners from several big schools that came to show off their stuff also, which helps us to step up our game also. We had 4 top finishers for the day, Macy Bain, Ella Easterling, Gable Stewart, and Noah Waldrop.
Macy Bain (14th, 21:49.40) and Ella Easterling had a great showing for the girls varsity with Kendall Adams closing the gap every week. Elizabeth Harlow and Miah Spencer finished for the girls 4th and 5th place.
Gable Stewart and Slade Bost led for the Cougar varsity. Stewart hit his best time with an 18:11. Colton Fuqua, Trey Riley, and Ivan Martinez were the top five boys with Ezequiel Martinez, Will McMurry, Micheal Tackitt and Zeb Collums finishing up all having their PRs met.
The jr high girls we're running short handed, but that didn't stop them. Harper Rush led for the junior varsity girls as South's number 1 (27th, 16:11.53). With Anniyala Berry, Lindsie Johnson, and Aubrey Logan .
The junior high guys were ready to run! Noah Waldrop was in 2nd place for most of the race, the last half mile he fell back to 4th place (12:56.83). Andres Martinez, Christopher Figueroa, Traylen Bain, Drayden Way, Karson Pettit and John Hedges finished up the boys.
These young runners are improving every week. We all put in some long hours every afternoon.