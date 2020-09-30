The most profound statement I read last week said: “So in retrospect, in 2015, not a single person got the answer right to ‘Where do you see yourself five years from now’.”
Who said five years from now I won’t be shaking nobody’s hand?
Who uttered five years from now I’m not going to be hugging anyone?
Who envisioned that “for good measure," yard sticks at the hardware store in 2020 would be six feet long.
Who thought five years from now concert promoters will be broker than I am.
Did you hear someone shouting, “Virtual from New York, it’s Saturday Night?”
Who said,"Five years from now my favorite restaurant will be my least favorite drive-thru?”
In 2015 who thought multi-million dollar ball players would be kneeling during the National Anthem and American’s who love America would be changing the channel from the ball games?
A presidential wannabe would gaffe that "200,000,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus” and no one at ABC, NBC, CBS, or CNN would mention the 199,800,000 mistake.
In 2015 no one saw a worldwide pandemic coming, prompting many large stores five years later to close all but one set of doors, thus cattle herding the masses in and out through the same anti-social-distancing footprints.
Who’d have thought ole Willie Nelson would be home with Trigger singing “sitting here at home again, I never get to see, my old friends, the life I love has come to an end, God I want to get on the road again.”
Five years ago I never thought about starting a coin shortage rumor and putting a sign up that says “pay by card or please round your payment up to the next dollar.”
I taped a sign to my driver’s window that says, “please round my ticket total down to the dollar and I’ll come back again.”
The other day I meet a 35-year-old Florida resident who said he was a caddie at a golf course in Florida. I asked him how he got into the caddie profession.
“Right out of college I was an investment broker on Wall Street, but I quit in 2020 and started caddying. For years I’d been begging investors to buy stock in Lysol wipes, spray and Charmin product companies, but no one would listen. I’m glad I took my own advice. I don’t need the money. I just caddie for the exercise. I own this golf course.”
Back in 2015 I would cringe while watching golf on tv and some idiot would scream out “you the man” or “get in the hole” the split second a golfer would make contact with the ball. These days I scream at the tv just so I can stay awake while enduring commentator Justin Leonard’s analysis.
Five years ago a swimming pool full of kids would be playing “Marco Polo.” Nowadays one child closes his eyes and shouts “face” and the other kids reply “mask.”
Years ago everyone thought singer Michael Jackson was strange for wearing one glove and a mask in public. If Michael was still alive he could wear a mask and two gloves and not get recognized at the grocery store (unless he moonwalked in the produce section).
Back in 2015 I never dreamed those eight fancy dinner napkins we got as a wedding gift back in 1981 would make great masks.
Five years ago the sign on the restaurant door read “No shirt, No shoes, No service.” Those are now covered by a sign that reads “Drive-thru Only.”
And you can bet that five years ago actor William Devane didn’t see himself selling off some of his gold and buying N95 masks.