Battling flames and pulling people from wrecked cars are just a couple of the virtually endless services Pontotoc firefighters provide.
“Patient lift-and-assist, transport, and search-and-rescue are aspects of our work of which folks might not be aware,” said Chief Lance Martin with the Pontotoc Fire Department. “We don’t issue tickets, or take folks to jail, but we’re there when things go wrong, to save lives.”
Martin has more than 20 years of experience as an emergency responder. In June of 2009 he became Pontotoc’s lead firefighter, and today he oversees 25 staff, several of whom are part-time.
Pontotoc has two stations. One is downtown, at 116 Main Street. That’s where the ladder truck is housed, and at least one firefighter is present 24-7. Station 2 is on Henry Southern Drive, out near the bypass and Walmart. Two firefighters staff that station 24-7.
“The terms part-time or volunteer don’t mean a lesser status,” said Martin. “All of our people are certified Emergency Medical Responders, and I have complete confidence in anyone strapping on their gear beside me.”
In a world where calls are routinely unexpected, sometimes bizarre, and often gruesome, firefighters have adapted their training to deal with whatever life throws at them.
The Pontotoc Fire Department answered 472 calls in 2019, but only 26 were structure fires. One fourth of the department’s calls were for car crashes.
Firefighters contend with the hidden anomalies of life, like how today’s buildings and cars are made.
“Today’s cars are built to distribute the impact of a crash around the driver, and often include tungsten, or cold-rolled steel,” said Martin.
That’s hard to cut through. State-of-the-art equipment makes the work easier.
“Our spreaders and scissors can exert hundreds of thousands of pounds of power per square-inch to pry open doors, bend metal, and help us extricate people from wrecked cars,” said Martin.
Pontotoc’s city and county joined to buy a truck, equipped with a hydraulic pump, that powers life-saving tools, even underwater.
Pontotoc suffered a plague of factory fires last year, emitting toxic chemicals and making life hard for emergency responders.
“We’re not talking a couple of hours fighting those fires,” said Martin. “Some of our personnel sustained attacks on the fires for more than 30 straight hours. I saw some carrying melted helmets.”
While virtually all departments exerted a joint effort fighting the factory fires, life and all its emergencies continued in surrounding communities, pulling firefighters in two directions.
“It’s one of the worst days of your life,” said Martin. “Your guys are toast. No food intake. Fatigued. A call comes in from a community. You saddle-up and take care of it.”
Calls range from nauseating to comical.
“We’ve had to put parts of people in multiple body bags,” said Martin. On the other hand, a two-year-old accidentally locked his dad out of the house.
Firefighters provide BLS, or Basic Life Support Services. When folks can’t move, and nobody is around to move them, firemen are there. They’re ready to help whenever competent, strong fellas are needed.
“We’ve toted patients as far as a quarter mile,” said Martin.
Martin understands how the vicissitudes of American culture effect his work.
“Baby Boomers are aging, and life-expectancy is increasing,” said Martin. “Firefighters are dealing with an increase in medically-related calls, because people are living longer and more often need medical help. We’ve seen it increase a lot in the last decade.”
Nobody should be afraid to call the Fire Department, Martin said.
“We don’t charge for calls,” said Martin. “If we need to direct you to somebody else, we can do that. We’re not going to arrest you if you left something burning on the stove.”
One request, Martin said.
“Please slow down, and be careful when you come up on a wreck,” said Martin. “Don’t cause another wreck by looking.”
Even amid raging flames, the most ominous threat to a firefighter, on any day, is getting hit by a car while working a wreck, Martin said.
Firefighters are there to be reassuring, and to do the smoky, filthy, sometimes sad work that needs doing.
“Don’t be scared to do the job everybody hates, I tell our firefighters,” said Martin. “Very little surprises me anymore, but serving the public, and making sure folks are safe and protected, is why all of us do this.”