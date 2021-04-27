PONTOTOC • Voters in Pontotoc have elected Jimma Smith and Joe DiDonna to the city's board of aldermen in Tuesday's runoff primary election runoffs.
Unofficial results released Tuesday night show Smith defeating opponent Kevin Purdon in the race for the seat as Ward Two alderman by winning 67% of the total ballots cast, or 137 votes to Purdon's 67.
In the Ward Three, DiDonna defeated incumbent Dennis R. Simmons. Unofficial results have DiDonna with 68 votes, or 58%, and Simmons with 50 votes.
Tuesday night's runoff races concluded the 2021 municipal elections for the city of Pontotoc. No general election will be needed as the mayor and four alderman positions are now filled.
Smith's and DiDonna’s victories mean Pontotoc will have four new aldermen taking office July 1 along with incumbent Mayor Bob Peeples, who was re-elected during the April 6 primary.
Aldermen taking office in July will include Ward One incumbent Lena Chewe; Jimma Smith in Ward Two; Joe DiDonna in Ward Three; David Anderson in Ward Four; and Jeff Stafford as Alderman-at-large.