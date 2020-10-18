The Christmas spirit will soon linger with the songs in the air. Christmas music? You might ask.
Well, let me explain, as I would say to mom when she catches me doing something she considers strange such as keeping snakes.
Christmas Eve is only 10 weeks away from tomorrow. Yep, we’ve started the final 10-week countdown. Let me give you a little tip you can always remember.
Christmas Eve is always exactly 10 weeks from October 15. Whatever day the middle of October is, Santa Claus comes down the chimney exactly 10 weeks later.
You don’t believe me? Go ahead. Check your calendar and see if I’m not right. I’ll wait ... it’s true, isn’t it?
One Friday years ago I spent the night with my dear sister so I could get up with her Saturday morning to help her clean and organize a room.
So that Saturday morning, after a trip to Hardee’s for a sausage gravy and cinnamon biscuit and some delicious black coffee, we started sorting through her room.
Most of what was in that room was her Christmas stuff. One of the first things I found was a Christmas CD with all the old classics
on it such as “Rudolph ...” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”
“We have to listen to this,” I said to Cindy when I handed her the CD. I needed something to get me in the Christmas spirit, although those who know me know it doesn’t take much.
So she plugged in the player and we listened to Christmas music and cleaned her room. We pulled out Santa Clauses and reindeer and garland and icicles and all sorts of ornaments and put them in boxes and bags for the season just ahead.
There was also Thanksgiving decorations, Halloween decorations and even Easter eggs running around in the room. It was fun getting it all organized in the various boxes and bags and putting it back in her room so she could find them better. I’m glad I have that memory in my treasure trove.
But there’s another reason I always remember Christmas is just around the corner. My daddy’s birthday. He will turn 83 this Friday, October 16, so we will be through his house to tell him that we love him and are grateful that God has given us another year with him. It has been a year of more tears than joy this time, but he has been the solid rock in our family to give us that stability and support during the storms.
I watched him enjoy the little kids soccer game last Thursday night. The smile on his face was worth more than all the gold in Ft. Knox. He and mama moved from one field to the other so they could see the grands and great-grand play a game that has been in our family since their coach, my brother Micah, was a young boy.
And I was glad he was there because he let me use his leatherman tool to cut the wire on the corsages I was making for my cousin’s wedding. All too soon the games were over and we had to go our separate ways.
Friday morning, I awoke to the crowing of my rooster that refuses to go into the hen house. The air was a little warmer. Jon switched the hall light on to let me know he was about to leave. We try to enjoy at least one cup of coffee together before he heads to work. It’s a nice way to start the day together before the busyness of the time crowds us apart.
I shuffled down the hall and looked at the clock. 5:30 a.m.?! Of course that’s only 15 minutes earlier than usual but for an old lady that seems like an eternity.
I poured my little cup full of the dark amber wake up juice and headed for the front porch to await our morning conversation. The sprinkling rain was a neat musical background to our planning of the day, and soon he stood up and headed for his truck. I hugged him and said I’d see him later. He promised he’d come by and kiss me before he headed to Booneville to spend time with my aunt. As his headlights pierced the morning dawn, I couldn’t help but think how the years that have flown.
I know that the next weeks will pass in the blink of an eye and before I know it we will be eating blackeyed peas and hog jowl, and shouting Happy New Year!
But it is great to pause and reflect and know that in spite of life’s storms, we can still enjoy some precious moments like falling rain, blue skies and yes, even Christmas music before Thanksgiving.