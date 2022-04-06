Editor’s note: With Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day celebrated late last month, and me being a Vietnam War veteran, this recollection column seemed timely.
Also, this column seems appropriate in light of seeing the televised faces of countless homeless and distraught children who are innocent victims of the fighting in the Ukraine.
Children have always been victims of war. I guess in some ways, this column is as current as the Ukraine fighting, and as old as man’s first conflict after Adam and Eve left the Garden of Eden.
Slogan on the back of one of my most meaningful T-shirts: “Before ill of me you speak, remember who kept the monsters from the weak…”
***
I remember Tam Ky as a ramshackle little coastal village squatting on the sandy plains and rice paddies that meet the South China Sea along the northern coast of South Viet Nam.
Thatched straw huts and rude buildings, mostly built with lumber from American ammunition crates, crowded the rutted dirt roads that ran through the town. Depending on the season, those structures and their several hundred inhabitants either baked in 115-plus degree heat or shivered under the cold hammering gale-driven horizontal rains of the winter monsoons.
The little dirt-floor stores offered live chickens, rice, fish, hogs, and crabs -- all basic staples of the nation's diet. And in Tam Ky, as in countless other towns throughout the country, the stacks of American-made blankets, ponchos, liners, quilts, and other field gear were evidence of the booming black market business that was a national pasttime.
Until late in my 1969-1970 taxpayer-financed 13-month tour of South Vietnam, Tam Ky held no importance to me other than its tactical significance, likely as an aiming point for the bad guys’ mortars and rockets.
It was simply another small town that would be clogged with little people riding bicycles, Hondas, pedal carts or walking during the day, and abandoned when our patrols came in from the surrounding fields at night.
I went into a school — made of bamboo with a palm leaf roof— near the town one baking afternoon with several other Marines from the Civil Affairs section; for once on a mission of peace.
During the war years life for children was very hard. Houses and schools were bombed and destroyed.
Many children became homeless and their schools had to be moved around or lessons had to take place after dark to avoid being targeted by the VC or NVA.
What with the lethal, determined VC (Viet Cong) or NVA (North Vietnamese Army) killing teachers before their students’ eyes, and laying their bloody, shattered bodies alongside the road before dawn, the term “devoted teacher” took on a whole new meaning..
We financed a year of education to a skinny 10 year old girl with waist length jet black hair. Her black eyes had seen the war first-hand when the Viet Cong came in out of the night and killed her father several years before.
The funds several Marines from my unit and I donated went to buy books, clothes and pay for a teacher to teach the little girl along with several other youngsters.
I will forever remember the look in the little girl's face, and her teacher’s face, as the unit translator told them that if they could manage to stay alive another year, the girl would be educated during it.
We set numerous ambushes to protect the youngsters and their teacher during the next few months, trading the deafening racket of close-in exploding grenades and heavy automatic weapons fire for the lives of the children and their teacher.
The attacks ended when the mangled bodies laid out on the road became VC and NVA, not teachers.
I rotated out of country shortly after that, so quickly that I never saw the little girl or her teacher one final time.
But I heard through the battalion S-2 (intelligence) they had survived, thanks in large part to our efforts.
There are a lot of things I wish I could forget about that war and can’t. Among the few memories I’m thankful to recall are the hug the little girl and her teacher gave me the last time I saw them, and the fact they had survived to face another year.
Several years after I rotated out of country, I read a four paragraph filler article on an inside page of the Raleigh (N. C.) News and Observer saying that the little village of Tam Ky had been overrun by the Viet Cong one night in hand-to-hand fighting.
I hope some day, in this world or another, to meet that little girl and her teacher again, and learn the rest of their story…