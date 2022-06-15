Now what I’m about to write is not aimed at any school superintendent, school board member or teacher at Pontotoc City School, North Pontotoc County School or South Pontotoc County School.
This is not intended as a criticism of anyone or attempting to play politics. I believe that the school officials, administrators and teachers are striving to provide a safe, quality education to every child.
But the mass murder of 19 innocent elementary kids and two of their teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 is another wake up call to the false sense of security we currently have in place at the three school systems in Pontotoc County.
My intent in writing this is to urge the parents and grandparents of each child in the city and county school systems to communicate the need for more personnel and safety measures at all school campuses.
The May 2022 inflation rate was set at 8.6% last week and gas prices have more than doubled in the past two months. Everything, including food, costs more and more. The school folks are watching pennies just like the rest of us.
Where will we find the money needed to make our schools safer?
Pontotoc City School has Pontotoc Elementary School, D.T. Cox Elementary, Pontotoc Middle School, Pontotoc Junior High and Pontotoc High School.
Covering a wide area, the Pontotoc High School Campus includes the high school, the Fred’s annex, the band hall building (which includes some classrooms), the track and soccer field. Pontotoc Elementary is on Dowdy Street, D.T. Cox is on Clark Street and the Middle School and Junior High face Oxford Street.
North Pontotoc has the Upper Elementary campus (on old Hwy 15) and the four lane Highway 15 campus has the elementary, junior high and high school buildings.
All grades at South Pontotoc are located on the same campus.
Pontotoc City Schools have three school resource officers to cover all five campuses.
North Pontotoc has one school officer at the Upper Elementary campus and one officer for the entire high school/jr. high, elementary campus.
South Pontotoc has one school officer.
I know each of these officers at all three schools. They are trustworthy and trained. I believe that each of them would lay down their life to save a child or teacher’s life.
But more school officer personnel are needed. If any of those officers are shot, there is no backup on site.
Yes, when 911 is alerted to a school shooting help would come running, including the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Dept., the Pontotoc Police Dept., Ecru Police Dept., Sherman Police Dept. and Highway Patrol officers.
But it would take precious minutes to arrive.
Security cameras are needed in each room, hallway, and all four sides of each building. Security cameras are needed so that the entire campus grounds are visible.
During every minute of every school day someone must be employed to watch the security camera footage.
Perimeter fencing is needed along the boundaries of all school property to serve as a defensive perimeter.
At the school entrance a guard station is needed to monitor everyone who drives or walks onto campus.
The shooting must begin outside the school buildings.
You’re right, no plan is foolproof or perfect. There would still be school traffic morning and afternoon.
Perhaps some folks would argue that you’re making the schools into prisons.
Millions of dollars of your tax money are spent each year to keep the criminals and thugs locked up inside prisons and jails.
I’m for spending whatever it takes to try and keep mass murderers out of the classrooms. Security wouldn’t make it a prison, it would look like a safer school.
We keep our homes locked. The banks have locks, alarms, cameras and vaults to safeguard money. Businesses have locks and cameras.
Surely our children and grandchildren are more precious than any other treasure we guard on this earth.
And yes, security measures are only as effective as those who are sworn to carry them out. We can’t find out AFTER a shooting that a camera or alarm wasn’t working.
Let’s get back to the money this will cost.
On Thursday, June 9, new legislation, the Safe Schools Act, was introduced in the U.S. Senate and House seeking access to $150-billion of available COVID-19 relief funds that have yet to be spent by schools.
The bill would allow schools that received COVID-19 relief funding use untouched money to equip their facilities with “locks, panic buttons, individual room security systems, video surveillance and hire armed school resource officers."
There is no “federal or state money.” Every cent of federal and state funds is your tax money—your money!
We are currently in the process of electing U.S. Representatives. Incumbent Senator Roger Wicker, proud Pontotoc native, has pull and power in Washington, D.C.
The Pontotoc County school board is elected by residents of Pontotoc County (or at least by those who are not too lazy to get out and vote). In the Pontotoc City Schools, three school board members are appointed by the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen (also folks you elect). The other two Pontotoc City School board members are elected by voters in the Pontotoc Separate School District.
If you are interested in increasing safety at the county and city schools in Pontotoc, I challenge you to pick up and phone and tell your school board members, Senator Wicker and Congressman Trent Kelly just how precious your children and grandchildren are.
If you don’t call your elected officials, don’t expect anyone else to do it either.
Tell them we need funding to hire more folks, buy cameras and build fences. School officers must be equipped with automatic weapons at all times.
If federal funds fall through, tell your school boards to put on the millage and we’ll pay for it ourselves.
You’re right, we don’t have the money. But do we need to wait until we bury 19 children and two teachers before we find it?