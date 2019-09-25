INDEPENDENCE- A late fluke play proved to be the difference for Independence in a hard fought defensive battle against North Pontotoc Friday night.
With Independence (3-2) facing 3rd down and 26 with the game tied at 13-13, the Vikings (3-2) defended a long pass well, but the deflected ball landed right in the hands of the Wildcats' Trey Newson for a 43-yard touchdown that put Independence up by 7 with just 2:30 to play. The extra point was blocked by North. North moved into Independence territory after a roughing the passer penalty on their final possession, but the Wildcats got a pair of big sacks followed by a pair of incompletions to hold on for a 20-13 victory.
As has been the case all year, North's defense was solid once again. The Vikings limited the Wildcats to 219 total yards and only 25 on the ground. However, Independence was able to score on big plays. Newson hauled in all three Independence scores on touchdown grabs of 45, 39 and 43 yards. He finished with 4 catches for 140 yards.
North's offense was able to move the ball on the ground, but turnovers and penalties cost the Vikings, who held a 6-point lead headed into the final quarter before Independence scored two late touchdowns.
After punts on the game's first three possessions, Independence quarterback James Rodgers found Newson open for a 45-yard touchdown. An extra point from Yahir Villafana gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 5:19 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Vikings answered on their next drive. Tailback Raquan Booth found a seam and went 60 yards to the end zone to cut the deficit to 7-6 at the 4:02 mark.
A big return from Independence's Kylan Garrett allowed the hosts to start the ensuing possession inside North territory, but after a completion North linebacker Hunter Miles stripped the ball and Jacoree Westmoreland recovered to kill the drive. North looked poised to convert the turnover into points and momentum after they marched downfield, but a fumble was recovered by Independence at the Wildcat 11 yard line early in the second quarter. Later in the quarter the Wildcats drove to the North 24, but the Vikings blocked a field goal attempt. Kaden Wilson would intercept a deep pass late in the half as well, and Independence carried a slim 7-6 edge into the locker room.
North's defense forced a three and out to start the third quarter, and Booth subsequently broke free once again for a 61-yard touchdown scamper. Gavin Dyer added the extra point to give the Vikings a 13-7 advantage at the 9:13 mark. Independence moved the ball deep into North territory on the ensuing drive, but safety Hayes Malone broke up a fourth down pass near the back of the end zone to forced a turnover on downs.
With 8:46 remaining in the game Independence recovered a North fumble at the Viking 39 yard line, leading to a Rodgers to Newson TD connection of 39 yards on the next play that tied the game. The Vikings blocked the extra point to keep the score 13-13. North was forced to punt on their ensuing possession, and the Wildcats, despite big sacks from Tate Ellis and Leyton Walker, ultimately drove for the winning touchdown on Newson's tipped ball TD catch.
Booth finished with 196 rushing on 15 carries for the Vikings. North recorded four sacks from Ellis, Walker, Hunter Bolin and Jon Major Earnest. Earnest finished with a team-high 13 tackles, and Walker finished with 11 tackles, including 4 tackles for loss.