BOONEVILLE- The North Mississippi Indians Senior American Legion club fell behind early and could not get anything going in a 10-2 loss to the Russellville (Arkansas) Pirates on Saturday.
The game, held at Northeast Community College, was part of pool play for the King City Classic, hosted by the Tupelo 49ers.
Mistakes cost the Indians early. Russellville plated four first inning runs on only one hit, helped by multiple passed balls and a pair of errors. The Pirates added a fifth run when Luke Ray blasted a solo home run in the second inning.
Russellville’s Brady Burnett lined a one-out single to center field in the top of the fourth. Kaleb Tramel drew a walk, and Drew Vega legged out an infield single. First baseman Lance Millsaps then drove 2-run double to left field, and Ty Hipps followed with an RBI single to make it 8-0.
In the top of the fifth Tramel plated Brandon Bunton with a double down the left field line, and an error allowed the final Pirate run to score, extending the lead to 10-0.
Russellville pitcher Porter Lee tossed four perfect innings to start the contest. Lee hit the Indians’ Ethan Kimbrough and Jacob Scott with pitches start the bottom of the fifth. Luke Carpenter then smacked a base hit; the ball was misplayed by the left fielder, resulting in both runners scoring and Carpenter at third base. That would be all the Indians would get, however, as Lee closed out the win with a ground out and a fly out.