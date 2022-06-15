The North Mississippi Indians (American Legion) split a pair of games last Thursday against the Tupelo 49s, a 4-3 win in game one, and a thumping 10-0 loss in the nightcap.
Solomon Smith (Itawamba AHS) got the full-game win for the Tribe, out dueling his counterpart, Tupelo’s John Welch.
The first frame was quiet and a bit sloppy for both teams, with more hit batters and walks than one would like. The Indians’ Hagan Pearce (East Union) made a fine pick at third base, then a strong throw to get the Tupelo runner by half a step. Pearce then turned in a good at-bat, battling Welch and fouling off numerous pitches before finally earning a walk. Pontotoc’s own Luke Blanchard added a single to right, but the Indians failed to score.
Tupelo’s Carden Lehman hit a strafer to right in the bottom of the second, but the Indians’ Cody Williams (Amory) got a bead on it to reel it in. Not to be outdone, left-fielder Max Wright (Millport, Ala.) tracked under a towering fly in foul ground, then charged in on a sinking liner and snagged it on his knees for the third out.
Ross Cochran (East Union) was hit by a pitch to start the third. He eventually scored the game’s first run on an error.
Paxton Pannell and Suede Shows started Tupelo with a pair of singles in the bottom of the frame, and a bunt from Sam Curtis got Pannell into position to score on a wild pitch, tying the game at 1-1.
A leadoff single from Boston Estes set up an RBI knock from Pannell in the bottom of the fourth to give the 49s a 3-1 lead.
Pontotoc’s Hayden Kyle drew a one-out walk in the top of the fifth, followed by a ringing single over short-stop by #5. That chased Welch, and the 49s brought in Ethan Huff.
Huff hit Cochran with a pitch, then Smith picked up an RBI to cut the Tupelo lead to 3-2. Wright picked a pair of RBIs with a bases-loaded single, pushing the Indians out front to stay.
Brooks started on the mound for the Indians in game two, going up against Ethan Huff for the 49s.
Brooks fielded his position well in the bottom of the first, handling a comebacker then firing to Pontotoc's Corbyn Clayton at second for the force out, who then threw to Smith at first for a double play.
Huff scorched a triple to center to get the 49s rolling to a lopsided win.