Cayden Smith

Amory's Cayden Smith, pictured here action earlier this summer against the Tupelo 49ers, is part of the North Mississippi Indians team that won the Dizzy Dean World Series at Snoweden Grove Park last weekend. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The North Mississippi Indians won the Dizzy Dean World Series last weekend, defeating the Huffman Hurricanes (Birmingham) in a best three-out-of-five matchup.

Newsletters

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus