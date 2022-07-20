Amory's Cayden Smith, pictured here action earlier this summer against the Tupelo 49ers, is part of the North Mississippi Indians team that won the Dizzy Dean World Series at Snoweden Grove Park last weekend.
The North Mississippi Indians won the Dizzy Dean World Series last weekend, defeating the Huffman Hurricanes (Birmingham) in a best three-out-of-five matchup.
The games were played at Snowden Grove Park in DeSoto County.
The Indians took Game 1, 12-11. The winning pitcher was Drew Humble from Nettleton. Carson Rowland (Pine Grove), Jay Huggins (Corinth), Garrett Pound (Pontotoc), and Kane Spencer (Booneville) all had multiple hits.
Spencer was on the mound for the 13-8 win in Game 2, and Huggins got the save. Roland, Pound and Rob Hancock (Houston) all had multiple hits.
Pontotoc’s own Garrett Pound got the complete game win in Game 3. The Indians won 9-1.
Pound surrendered just three hits and struck out nine. Hancock and Spencer got multiple hits.
Pound was named tournament MVP. He also made the All-Tournament Team along with teammates Rowland, Hancock, Spencer, and Humble.
The North Mississippi Indians will open the American Legion State Tournament on Thursday, at 1 p.m. at Panola.
