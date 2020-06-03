At first glance it seems legitimate because the information is attributed to a trusted source: a doctor, an institution, or that well-educated "uncle”.
A Facebook, February 7, 2020 post read "My classmate’s uncle and nephew, who graduated with a Master’s Degree, and works in Shenzhen Hospital. He just called me and told me to tell my friends. IF…"
According to “experts” many of the tips that followed were completely inaccurate, misleading. One said “you don’t have the virus if you have a runny nose.”
Turns out some coronavirus patients don’t have a runny nose and some DO.
How much information from the Centers for Disease Control has been accurate? What about the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) Maybe Horton gives a hoot about the W.H.O., who initially said the Chinese were on top of the problem and forthcoming.
I believe it was the rock band The Who who sang “Wont get fooled again!”
The post said to “drink more hot water and “try not to drink ice.” Perhaps the only accuracy there is don’t drink hot water or ice from Wuhan, China. There’s no medical evidence that either of those things will help prevent or cure coronavirus.
However, that post did say to wash your hands often, very often. To my knowledge that still holds true today.
But inaccurate posts are shared and forwarded. They also gather mutated information.
One American woman posted a version in a Facebook group called Coronavirus Updates - one of thousands of virus-focused groups that have blossomed on the social network.
Her post was attributed to "a friend's nephew in the military”. I bet he last time that nephew saw a doctor he said “now cough."
She explained, when contacted via Facebook Messenger, that she had seen the information when a friend shared it, but later realised that "all [my friend] did was copy and paste it like I did. Looks like most of it is false."
"I use Facebook all day long, everyday,” the lady said. "I have found lots of helpful information... I don't watch the news."
At the time the post was translated into several languages including Arabic, Amharic, Vietnamese, French, Spanish and Italian.
Fortunately I can’t read any of those languages.
One piece of advice said to do a coronavirus “self-check” every morning by holding your breath for more than 10 seconds.
I tried that. I made it to seven. My wife poured a pan of water on me and told me she needed me to go to the store.
One post recommended eating garlic to prevent infection. NOT. And it doesn’t help when you’re self-quarantining with your wife.
The South China Morning Post reported a story of a woman who had to receive hospital treatment for a severely inflamed throat after consuming 1.5kg of raw garlic.
Someone championed drinking colloidal silver to prevent the virus. I’m going with my momma who wouldn’t let us put coins in our mouth.
A Japanese doctor reportedly recommended drinking water every 15 minutes to flush out any virus that may have entered the mouth.
I’m thinking that the coronavirus enters the body via the respiratory tract when you breath. The jury is still out on pouring water up your nose every 15 minutes. I do however drink lots of water every day. Most importantly it helps me get my steps in every day.
Someone said to avoid ice cream. Let’s all pray that is false.
I’ve heard lots of things these past three months about the coronavirus.
In March someone connected with the hospital in Vienna reported there was strong evidence that ibuprofen accelerates the multiplication of the coronavirus. Last time I heard that’s not been proven, but some medical folks are leaning towards Tylenol ( I can’t spell the generic term)
Several times I heard marshal law was being invoked on Friday.
Then marshal law was being invoked Saturday (I guess Marshal was busy Friday).
Then Marshal law was being contemplated.
The Marshal Plan was being considered. (Google it)
Turned out the Marshal’s wife said he doesn’t make the law.
Three bears called 911 and said there was a shortage of Charmin.
A woman with an angelic voice called 911 and said there was a shortage of Angel Soft.
A Clorox employee told his mom he had to work overtime to fill all current orders.
Then his mom called Aunt Bea and she told the Mayberry operator there was a shortage of Clorox wipes. It spread like wildfire.
Someone’s mom in Belgium said the hospital she worked in was triggering the "maximum pandemic plan. "
The next day the hospital administration said they first needed to formulate a minimum pandemic plan and work towards a maximum plan.
In Poland a man who claimed he had a journalist friend with close ties to political decision-makers said that on the weekend the president would introduce an emergency state. Turned out it was all “over-stated."
Someone’s uncle in New York answered the phone with “Whats Up” and his cousin said “they’ll be no more paper towels until Sunday.”
Then his Uncle Joe told everyone at the lodge that the Secret Service had confiscated all paper towels and cancelled all “fun days.”
We’ve all been told the virus hates the sun.
Then medical experts said that “hate” may be too harsh of a statement.
In early March Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi said “China town is open.”
Last I heard she was hoarding ice cream and trying to vote over the phone.
We were told cloth masks wouldn’t help against the virus. Then they said if it makes you feel better, wear a mask (but remember to breathe). Then they said it may help about three percent to wear a cloth mask.
My wife asked me how helpful three percent would be. I told her if she tells me to do something a hundred times I would only do it three times. She took her mask off and said, “so like you, it’s really no help.”
Then when President Trump said he usually didn’t wear a mask. NBC, CBS, ABC and CNN said that President Trump was endangering the world. Then Trump visited a Ford plant in Michigan and took his mask off. Michigan’s Attorney General said she was putting that on the President’s permanent record.
During the first two months of the pandemic several doctors said they were successfully treating many patients with hydroxychloriquene and a Z-pak.
Then when President Trump said he was taking hydroxychloriquine as a precaution, NBC said it didn’t help and would cause a heart attack.
I called President Trump last week. Donald said he was still eating mini Milky Ways.
I am also continuing my mini Milky Way trial study through the end of the year. My research has already determined that the mini size is much more tasty than the fun size. If the Milky Way folks want to aid me in my research I will gladly share publishing rights in January 2021.
Believe it.