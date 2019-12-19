Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said any thread of helpful information is being sought in connection with last (Wednesday, Dec. 18) night's robbery and shooting of a Pontotoc convenience store owner.
Pontotoc Police, deputies and Highway Patrol officers are on the lookout for three masked robbers who shot the owner of the East Side Quick Stop around 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday night (Dec. 18).
East Side Quick Stop is located at 385B East Oxford Street in Pontotoc, which is at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Highway 6 east two lane.
Chief Tutor said the store owner, who was not identified, was rushed by ambulance to NMMC in Tupelo and then flown to The Med in Memphis where he is reported in stable condition.
Chief Tutor said video evidence of the robbery showed the store owner was completely defenseless when he was shot at least once in the head.
"The store owner had his hands up, appeared to be cooperating and offering no resistance," Tutor said. "The robbers fired two shots into the floor and then shot him in the head."
Chief Tutor said the thieves did steal an undetermined amount of money.
"These three suspects are very dangerous and we want the public to be on high alert," Tutor cautioned.
Chief Tutor said that someone reported seeing a "small, grey or silver vehicle parked along side the store on Martin Luther King Drive."
"Anyone with information, no matter how small, is urged to call the police dept. at 662-489-7804, or call 1-800-tips," Tutor urged.
"We're continuing to work the video footage and running down some leads but we need the public's help if someone saw or knows anything."
Tutor said that a police officer had just responded to a public call of a suspicious vehicle parked on Martin Luther King Drive when the 911 shooting call came into radio dispatch.
"Although the store owner was shot, he was able to call 911," Tutor said. "An officer was just outside looking for the suspicious car when we got the 911 call."
"The officer found him shot inside and he was able to tell us that three people robbed him."