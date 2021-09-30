(Updated Thursday, Sept. 30)
A Lehman-Roberts Company public relations official said Thursday (Sept. 30) afternoon that a worker who was injured Wednesday (Sept. 29) during paving construction on Highway 9 south of Pontotoc was treated and released from NMMC later on Wednesday.
The Lehman-Roberts Company spokesperson clarified that the injured man was actually employed by Kimes and Stone Construction Company, a sub-contractor on the re-paving construction project.
The official said the Kimes and Stone Co. employee was treated for a leg injury and cleared to be back on the job on Friday.
The worker was reportedly driving a road packer when the machine overturned on Highway 9 south of Pontotoc near the Springville Store.
Randolph Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and the injured worker was airlifted to NMMC in Tupelo.
Emergency personnel said the machine overturned onto the shoulder of the road and no traffic was blocked by the mishap.
Pontotoc County Fire Services Coordinator Adam Patton said the accident occurred around 11:15 a.m.
Back in June 2021 Lehman-Roberts Company of Memphis, TN, was awarded a $4.4-million contract to seal and overlay approximately 13 miles of State Highway 9 from the Calhoun County line northward to the city limits of Pontotoc.
(Original story, Wed., Sept. 29)
Emergency officials in Pontotoc County confirmed that a paving company machine operator was injured this morning (Wednesday, Sept. 29) when the road packer he was driving overturned on Highway 9 south of Pontotoc.
Pontotoc County Fire Services Coordinator Adam Patton said the accident occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Highway 9 south of the Springville Store.
Patton said the injured worker was airlifted to NMMC in Tupelo.
Patton said Randolph Fire Department personnel responded to the emergency.
"It's not clear if he was struck by the machine when it overturned or if he was injured when it overturned and threw him off on the side of the road," Patton said. "But he was airlifted to the hospital."
Back in June Mississippi Transportation Commission officials awarded a $4.4-million contract to Lehman-Roberts Company of Memphis, TN, to seal and overlay 13 miles State Highway 9 from the Calhoun County line northward to the city limits of Pontotoc.
Attempts to contact Lehman Roberts Company officials concerning the injured worker were unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon.
Pontotoc County Emergency Services Director Allen Bain said the accident was off the road and no traffic was blocked.