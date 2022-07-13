The Pontotoc County Supervisors have finally found a steady stream of money that will allow them to do some major road paving in each of their districts. The board will combine monies from the federal government with bond monies that they have sought. The bonds that were issued have a cap of $20 million.
Paying back bond monies in years past would have required the board to raise taxes by adding mils to the next budget year. However, the county will now draw use tax from internet purchases across the county and they estimate some $1.6 million will flow into the county coffers because of it, and the bond payments are estimated to be $1.3 million and whatever is left over above that will be used for road work as well.
Supervisor Board Attorney Phil Tutor said this is unheard of for the most part. “This is a generational opportunity,” he said. “I’ve never seen it in my lifetime without having to put 4 to 5 mils on the tax payers to pay it back.”
For instance the last bond project was for the Pontotoc County Detention Center which was built in 2006 opened in 2007. That project has cost the tax payers 2 mils throughout these years and it is just now about to be paid off. This coming bond issue will also be a some 15 year bond, but no mils will have to be allocated to pay it off.
Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson agreed, “We can’t have a very big showing on the roads with the money they get on an annual basis, but with this we will be able to build better roads.”
“Doing a major infrastructure takes a lot of money and this county, just like others, don’t have a lot of dollars for this. We now have the federal money through the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act),” said Tutor. “Supervisors want to use it to build roads and bridges.”
Tutor said that the importance of ARPA monies to the county is they are grant monies that the county doesn’t have to pay back. “And each district will have money to build in their district,” he noted.
According to Ferguson, the county received some $6.4 million but $2.4 has been designated to other projects leaving $4 million to spend on road construction.
Ferguson said that they were able to negotiate a certain amount that they wanted to pay back on the bonds, “We asked the investor to allocate us a $1.3 million bond payment,” he said.
And now that the county has this good news the supervisors and the county engineer are fervently assessing each road to decide which roads to build or re-build.
“The priority roads are the heavily travelled ones,” Ferguson noted. “These will be asphalt roads, not just chip and seal. We are going down to the dirt. This is not a pothole fix but a complete rebuild. We are going to widen some roads and make them safer. Folks are going 60 miles an hour on a road that was designed for 30 mile an hour travel”
However, now that the plans have been set into motion, don’t expect to drive on a new road by Christmas. These things take time.
“We are a little bit ahead of the curve,” said Tutor. “We are trying to get in line first, because other counties are doing this as well. We hope to get the roads under contract by the end of the year and don’t anticipate building until next year.”
Ferguson said that each supervisor has submitted three to five priority roads and the engineer will do a cost analysis. “But getting some of these roads up to par will allow us to free up road repair work to build rather than spending monies on patching.”
Tutor said the monies could not have been offered to the county at a better time. “Being able to combine the ARPA grant with the bond money is a good fit. And having the on line tax money coming back to the county is by far the best revenue stream for us. For years the supervisors have looked at ways to do this without increasing taxes and now we can.”