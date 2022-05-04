Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford last Friday, April 29, identified Anteo Foote, 46, as the man who was shot and killed at a mobile home in the town of Algoma last Wednesday (April 27) morning.
Bedford said Friday that Foote's body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson where an autopsy will be performed.
Bedford said the homicide occurred at a rental mobile home located at 1152 Algoma Road. Bedford said that 911 dispatch issued an alert to the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said that Foote appeared to have been shot in the neck.
Sheriff Mask said that his department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) officers are continuing to run down leads in the homicide investigation.
"Probably 98 percent of the information has been rumors and lies but we've been checking it all out over Pontotoc and three other counties," Sheriff Mask said Friday morning.
"We're still seeking several suspects but I do anticipate filing obstruction charges against folks who have been lying to us since this started," Mask said.
Sheriff Mask initially reported the homicide on the morning of Wednesday, April 27. The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin until Friday.
Shortly after learning of the shooting, Sheriff Mask asked for the assistance of MBI officers in conducting interviews and following leads in connection to the shooting death.