Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said today (June 29) that the investigation continues into a Sunday (June 27) night shooting on Highway 41 south which resulted in the death of a Starkville woman and put a Troy Community resident in very serious condition at NMMC in Tupelo with a gun shot wound.
Sheriff Mask said the identities of the woman who was killed and the man who was seriously wounded are not being released pending notification of kin, completion of an autopsy, and completion of questioning of possible witnesses.
The shooting occurred between 10 and 11 p.m. at a residence located across the highway from the former Denton Grocery at Troy, Sheriff Mask said.
Sheriff Mask said that the woman and man shot each other during a confrontation on the front porch after the woman allegedly began breaking in the front door of the home which was occupied by the man and his girlfriend.
“The man who was shot said he does not know the woman who shot him,” Sheriff Mask said. “And he had no idea why she was there, had never seen her before. The car of the woman who was killed was parked across the road at the old store.”
“The man said they were awakened by a shot and then someone began beating on the front door, which broke the glass in the door. He said he went outside with his gun and confronted the woman, they began scuffling and shots were fired.”
“We’re hoping the autopsy will give us some answers and we’re talking to the woman’s family members trying to find some answers as to a motive or cause,” Mask continued.
Sheriff Mask said a shell casing was recovered near the car that was parked across the road.
“We’re getting statements from the neighbors who said they were awakened by the first shot,” Mask said. "We don’t know if the woman had the wrong house or if there were other issues involved, but we’re hoping to know more by Friday."