I don’t often read the New York Times but a very good article appeared in the Feb. 10 edition written by an international correspondent in Paris named Norimitsu Onishi, titled “In Simmering Race and Gender Struggle, France Blames U.S. Ideas.”
Leftist students and faculty at French universities have adopted tenets of the Woke movement in America, as well as ideas from proponents of Black Lives Matter, and the cancel culture, and their protests are ripping at the threads of French culture.
Many older and well-respected French intellectuals have spoken out against what they see as imported leftist American cultural ideologies, such as radical feminism and race/identity politics, and their damaging effects upon life in France. In the view of these French conservatives, radicals in America are spreading fractious, countercultural ideas throughout Europe, and these ideas are causing seismic cracks in national identities, Oshini says. A group of 100 prominent scholars wrote an open letter in the conservative French paper Le Monde decrying theories “transferred from North American campuses.”
Many cultural observers see a tide of leftist intolerance rising on French university campuses, Onishi reports. For example, at the storied Sorbonne, one of Europe’s great intellectual centers, activists prevented the staging of a play by Greek tragedy writer Aeschylus to protest the wearing of masks and dark makeup by white actors; elsewhere, some well-known speakers were disinvited following student pressure.
All this sounds eerily familiar, doesn’t it?
Veteran French social scientist Gerard Noiriel said that race has become a “bulldozer’’ crushing other subjects. Last June, French President Emmanuel Macron blamed universities for encouraging the “ethnicization of the social question’’ — amounting to “breaking the republic in two.”
Americans in 2020 experienced their most divisive and troubling year in at least two generations. Citizens of the United States laude their country as the great melting pot and take pride in the nation’s racial and ideological diversity. The American flag serves as a uniting symbol for a nation of differing appearances, differing ideas, and differing religious beliefs.
Radical elements within the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as in the Woke movement and cancel culture promote contentiousness and anarchy, a kind of ideological and cultural nihilism, which undermines the American spirit of unity-in-diversity. France is bit different. The French-- naively some might say--hold tenaciously to a universal national identity, and diversity isn’t something they think about much. Americans make room for divergent beliefs, but a spirit of tolerance and the willingness to debate respectfully have held things together—at least in the country’s best moments. Radicals within the Woke movement and Black Lives Matter refuse to accept this unity and would tear the pillars from underneath the American ideal of equality.
Not all supporters of Black Lives Matter and the Woke movement are radicals, and sincere advocates have pulled back the curtain on some legitimate examples of unfairness, including economic disparity and systemic racism within some institutions that needs to stop. However, insurrection and anarchy are neither civil nor intelligent ways to bring about change. When religious statues are beheaded, and churches defaced, civil protest morphs into cultural warfare. France can take care of France, but Americans should be mindful of the far-reaching and deleterious effects of their cultural infighting, especially in a world as sick—both physically and spiritually—as ours.