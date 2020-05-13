Honey lovers beware. Bees beware! Bee alarmed! Bee careful! Arm yourselves.
Last week, reports began surfacing that a two-inch long insect known as the "murder hornet" has made its way to the U.S. for the first time ever.
Researchers reported that the Asian giant hornet, Vespa mandarinia (nicknamed murder hornet), has been known to kill up to 50 people a year in Japan and has the potential to devastate U.S. bee populations, which have already been declining.
A Washington State University Extension entomologist and invasive species specialist, said the "shockingly large hornet" is a "health hazard, and more importantly, a significant predator of honey bees.”
But murder hornets become most dangerous from late summer to early fall, when they ravage through honey bee populations. WSU researchers said the hornets attack the bee hives, decapitating and killing the adults and eating the larvae and pupae. Just a few of the hornets can completely destroy a hive in a matter of hours.
Someone reported that the murder hornets were sometimes mistaken for hummingbirds. But of course hummingbirds don’t sting you with quarter-inch stingers, decimate bee hives or wear black jackets that say “Our sting is worse than our buzz."
World Health Organization is allegedly financing a study to see if the new “murder hornets” can kill Wuhan bats.
Let’s review: we’ve had fires, storms, plague, pestilence. Next thing you know they’ll be another Charmin shortage.
The murder hornets have striking black eyes, large yellow-orange heads, and a striped black and yellow abdomen.
Are you sure those weren’t just pictures of Rihanna at the Grammy Awards.
What’s that ole saying: “April diseases bring May killer bees-ees. “
One scientist said they are an insect “Mo-tor,” half motorcycle and half hornet on steroids.
I hear the murder hornets are welcome to take sanctuary in San Francisco, where they’re known as “Manslaughter Hornets.”
The Weather Channel is tracking the hornets’ movement across America. Locally, folks can look for the warning in the ole church steeple. One can of Raid if they’re coming by land, two cans if by sea.
A friend of mine said, “I got stung by a wierd hornet back in January so I’m pretty sure I’ve had murder hornets already. I’ve got the anti-bees if you need some."
Another friend said that murder hornets 2020 was streaming on Hulu and Netflix.
Anybody got Godzilla’s cell phone number?
Someone’s already posted that Costco is limiting beekeeper suits and suits of armor to one per customer.
Lawyers with the ACLU have already chastised me, texting “those are ‘alleged’ murder hornets.” I knew better, sorry.
I’m told that murder hornets are only attracted to humans in groups of more than 10.
Raid hornet spray now comes in a super pack that includes a whip, revolver and two bricks.
There have been some reports that murder hornets follow drones back to their human operator.
However, insect experts insist it’s just urban legend that murder hornets are attracted to photos of Angela Lansbury or Saturday Night Live’s killer bees.
Curiosity may have killed the cat but police have four witnesses that it was murder hornets that carried off the body.
Remember your parents advice: “ Stop swatting at the murder hornet, he’s not going to hurt you!”
"Relax sweetie, that’s not a murder hornet. It’s only a Knife Throwing Dirt Dauber."
And I’ve got a 63 year old copy of that classic bedtime story: “Winne the Pooh and the Murder Hornets that Decimated the Honey Tree.”
Goodnight, go to sleep.