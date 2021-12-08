These days if you ask a class of elementary school kids if they've ever used a rotary phone you will get a puzzled look on those young faces.
But as they're shaking their heads no, they've also pulled out their cell phones and are Googling "rotary phone."
Then I remember that those kids have never seen an ole timey pay phone booth. The pay phones had slots for paying with dimes, nickels and quarters.
The last pay phone I saw was in Mr. Morrison's service station on South Main Street in Pontotoc.
I remember when local calls cost a nickel. I also remember that when I was a kid you could get a small size bottle Coca Cola at my daddy's Case Implement Co. (which was located at Crosstown Tupelo) for a nickel.
A nickel would also buy you five pieces of Super Bubble Gum or Double Bubble chewing gum or the grape gum pieces.
I also remember when the Sour Apple Super Bubble Gum hit the candy counters.
And there was lots of sugar in that Bubble Gum. And my teeth can attest to that fact.
After graduating Hurricane High School my momma moved to Tupelo and took a job as a telephone operator.
I remember seeing a picture of her sitting at the switch board answering calls with probably 15 other operators.
I remember that my daddy and oldest sister, Debra, went to see Elvis Presley sing at the Tupelo Fair, but momma was working that night at the phone company and couldn't go.
Years later momma saw Elvis perform a couple of times in Memphis, but she was forever disappointed that she missed seeing his Tupelo performance because of work at the telephone company.
As a 13-year-old in 1969 I remember watching the television sketch comedy show "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In."
At our home our favorite sketch featured "Ernestine the Telephone Operator," a character created by show regular Lily Tomlin.
Tomlin's "Ernestine" was a sarcastic, nasal telephone company employee.
Making a snorting sound, she would count aloud, "one ringy dingy, two ringy dingy, three ringy dingy."
Ernestine greeted callers with a "have I reached the party to whom I am speaking," before launching into a verbal assault.
Tomlin's character was brash, uncompromising, unsympathetic and always very funny. She also wore her hair in a 1940s hairstyle with a hairnet.
I remember her putting callers on hold to talk to her boyfriend Vito.
In real life telephone operators assisted callers by answering the line and connecting the caller to the correct person or department.
If you ever watched the "Andy Griffith Show" you remember Sheriff Andy Taylor making lots of phone calls in the town of Mayberry.
Mayberry's telephone operator was named Sarah and she was always on the other end of the line any time someone picked up the phone.
Folks my age and older are always talking about the good ole days.
I can only speak for the years 1956 until the present, but wouldn't it be wonderful these days to get a live human being on the line whose sole purpose was to help you make a phone call.
These days you make a call and you get to talk to a computer who reminds you why you took math in school.
Wouldn't it be great to just once make a telephone call and get an automated operator who offers:
"Dial one for Joyce Warren..."
"Dial two for Mary Jean Reeder..."
"Dial three for Sarah..."
"Dial four for Darrah Mae Helms......"
Good ole days indeed!