Many years ago I remember having a conversation about politics with longtime Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk Evelyn Jones.
Mrs. Jones, who was a wise lady, summed up our conversation with this adage, “It all depends on whose ox is being gored.”
The meaning of said phrase is that offense or injury to one’s person is more real when it concerns that person personally.
When I sat down to write this week’s column I intended to write something humorous, but ain’t it funny that my mind suddenly remembered my conversation with Mrs. Evelyn.
Ain’t it funny that back in 2016 the experts said that Hiliary Clinton was going to win the presidential election by a landslide.
Ain’t it funny that a bunch of deplorables voted for Donald Trump and Mrs. Clinton had to become an author.
Ain’t it funny that Democrats spent the next several years on a false Russian collusion investigation. People were falsely accused of being Russian spies. The Russians were blamed for Trump stealing the election.
Ain’t it funny that some people’s political and military careers were ruined by the bogus information.
Ain’t it funny that high ranking FBI officials lied about the whole Russian investigation. Ain’t it funny that FISA warrants were falsified for political reasons.
Ain’t it funny that former FBI Director James Comey lied about his knowledge and role in much of the bogus charade.
Ain’t it funny that some people were convicted of lying to Congress but Comey and his conspirators have never been indicted.
Ain’t it funny that I used to think that the FBI hierarchy were honest law abiding folks, accountable to the same laws and penalties as regular folks like you and me.
Ain’t it funny that the House of Representatives impeached President Trump for an alleged quid pro quo. It was all about a phone call that we all heard. During the hearing Congressman Adam Schiff made up his own false version of the phone conversation we’d all heard.
Ain’t it funny that I used to think that federal law meant something. Do you remember as a kid playing chase we had places of safety called “base?”
When federal officials are chasing criminals or illegal aliens the mayors of places like Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and New York call their “bases" a “sanctuary city.” Criminals are not held for arrest, bonds are not required.
Ain’t it funny in places like Portland and Seattle rioters were allowed to occupy and block off whole city blocks and destroy businesses. Efforts to defund the police were supported by many city officials.
Ain’t it funny that when Antifa and Black Lives Matter anarchists burn and loot businesses some politicians call them peaceful protesters. When they were tearing down statues in the park across from the White House, setting fires, tearing down fences and throwing bricks and punches at White House police officers CNN and MSNBC reporters called it “mostly peaceful.”
But when thugs and rioters attacked the Capitol on January 6 politicians called it insurrection.
Ain’t it funny that the difference between protests and insurrection seems to be whose buttocks are in danger of being gored.
Ain’t it funny that as representatives and senators scurried to safety that day there were lots of calls for the police but no utterance of “defunding the police.”
Ain’t it funny that when the coronavirus first started spreading last year Democrats in Washington were consumed by impeaching a president.
Ain’t it funny that with the coronavirus still raging and vaccinations struggling to get up to speed, folks in Washington are still consumed by impeaching a president.
Ain’t it funny that the Supreme Court of the United States needs a fifth grade course on the separation of powers by the executive, judicial and legislative branches of government. Governors, secretary of states and state courts can’t make laws. And yes that will be on the test.
Ain’t it funny that both Republicans and Democrats love whistleblowers only when the testimony supports their narrative and platform.
The truth is there’s nothing funny about any of the aforementioned problems and fiascos.
The Constitution guarantees the right to peacefully assemble, but violence and looting should always be condemned.
Our major enemies include China, Iran, Russia, North Korea and the coronavirus.
But we’re rotting from the inside out. Partisan politics are shattering our country.
How can we trust our leaders in Washington when they lie about each other and events in this country?
Censorship from big tech companies like FaceBook, Twitter, Google and others must be stopped by Congress.
Freedom of speech, religion and the right to bear arms are guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. But we must put people in Washington who will safeguard the Constitution.
You don’t need Google, FaceBook or Twitter to pray to God. Jesus will not lock down your account if you pray for forgiveness and God’s guidance for this country.
I didn’t vote for president-elect Joe Biden but I must pray for him and our country. God created us all. All lives matter, or all are doomed by our stupidity.
The lust for power destroys. The future of America hangs in the balance during your lifetime.
“One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
I believe the late Mrs. Evelyn Jones would notarize that allegiance.