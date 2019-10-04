It all started with a friendly little fire in the stove eye. Yes I did say fire in the stove eye. On that particular morning I decided I wanted to make some tea and carry it to work with me. Well, my intentions were to put the tea kettle on to boil and walk Tucker while it was getting hot, then come back and get the tea pot ready with the bags.
However, that still small voice said let’s wash the tea pot out and have it sitting beside the stove before you leave. Well I was washing said cranberry colored stone pot out and looking out the window at my chickens and cardinals enjoying the morning, when I heard this ‘wh-o-o-o-o-f’.
I glanced over at the stove and the kettle was fired up, literally. Orange flames were licking the side of the silver pot reflecting and throwing out more heat.
I scurried to the stove and turned off the eye and removed the water, all the while my brain was racing. ‘You’ve got to smother it! You’ve got to smother it!’ my brain was hollering at me. So I yanked this heavy apron from the wall and threw it over the eye. I didn’t leave it there long enough. Flames were still making their little happy dance in the drip pan below. So I started huffing and puffing like the big bad wolf and between my dragon breaths and the apron I managed to get the flames put out.
I drew in a long breath and was glad to get that excitement behind me. You see, it was my own fault. I remembered seeing a little dark smudge on the stove eye a couple or three days back, so I knew Jon had spilled something he’d cooked. I should have stopped right then and pulled the eye apart and cleaned the drip pan up, but I let the busyness of life keep me from it. I pray I won’t be guilty of that again.
So life settled down to it’s gentle little hum until one night Jon went to the kitchen because he heard a rattling on the counter and there weren’t any cats in the house. There in the corner was a ‘possum. In stead of shooting said critter I got his litter grabber and carried it to him. And then I had to repent for fussing at him for buying the little triggered contraption. It was perfect for plucking a ‘possum.
Jon tried to get the little gray slick creature several times by its tummy but couldn’t keep it in the jaws of the contraption.
“Let me try,” I said. He gave me the metal stick and stepped out of the kitchen. I grabbed the creature by the neck like a mama cat would a kitten. Got his attention. “Open the front door!” I hollered at Jon. He obeyed and looked at me with surprised admiration. “Well, I’ll be. It worked,” he said as I sashayed out the door to the front yard.
I carried the critter all the way to the farthest sweet gum tree beside the dried up creek. He scurried up to his environment and I went back to the house.
Well, I figured there would be another ‘possum somewhere because I’ve learned they come in twos or threes. A couple of mornings later, sure enough, I heard my tea cups rattling. I wasn’t happy with that because I like my tea cups, as Jon can well attest to the room they take up.
I opened the cabinet door and the creature was balanced on top of my coffee cups, mouth wide open and hissing at me. One swift pinch with the litter grabber and I had him by the nap of the neck headed for the front yard. I turned him loose to go find his sibling in the same tree. Content that the house was critter free I went back to my morning coffee. But, because troubles come in threes …
A couple of days later I was delayed getting to work. I stepped into the bathroom to wash my hands and I heard this ‘sssssssssssss’. I listened close and walked to the wall at the sink, figuring out it was a hot water leak behind the little white basin.
So I made a trek to the hot water heater and flipped the handle on the water pipe, keeping hot water from flowing in the house, but leaving us the cold water. I alerted my dear son to the problem and went on with life.
Now if I can just catch that third ‘possum that must be looking for his brothers in my house.