Last Friday afternoon as the rain clouds gathered my sister and I attended the final services for my Aunt Johnnie Ruth’s brother Danny Clay Warren. Aunt Johnnie was married to my mama’s brother, the late Lynn Sanders.
Anyway, his services were held in the Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in the Who’d A Thought It community. Danny Clay was a big man in every way. He was tall and broad. He had a wide grin. He loved pulling mules. He loved hanging cable. He took any opportunity he could to play a prank or tell a joke, or spin a wild yarn about panthers and wild cats in Pontotoc, just to get your reaction.
It did my heart good to hear Bro. Tommy Inmon, who went to school with him and loved him since they were boys, to say the best phone call he got from Danny Clay was the day he called and said he had settled everything with the Lord. “I got saved,” he told his best preacher friend.
As I looked a the simple pine box that held the clay of this dear man, I thought how fitting it was that we were here at sunset with pasture lands surrounding us, for he loved God’s green earth. Tears gathered in my eyes as his daughter placed her hand firmly on the casket as she left. I know her journey ahead will not be the same without him, but I pray that God will give her and the entire family that peace that passes understanding as they walk on.
Saturday when I woke up my mind went to Grandmama. Had she been on this earth, she would have turned 102. My sister Amee shared her memory on Facebook that she wrote two years ago. It made me smile. Perhaps it will you, too.
Today would have been my Grandmama's 100th birthday. I was talking with my sisters this morning about how this was a morning she would have been in her garden. She would have smiled said Hey, honey and told me to go to the house and get a snack and she'd be there "dreckly" which I thought was an actual, official measurement of time!
Recently there was a book I was reading and in it the family kept saying ‘I love him’ about someone who had passed away, but correcting themselves to loved him. I thought about how incorrect that is.
We don't stop loving a person just because they aren't here anymore. I will always love Grandmama. She inspired a love that couldn't possibly be used up in this lifetime! It certainly didn't end with her stepping over into eternity! [As the anonymous writer penned in that hymn long ago)
"This world was not her home.
She was just a-passing through.
Her treasures were laid up, somewhere beyond the blue.
The angels beckoned her from Heaven's open door, and she couldn't feel at home in this world anymore.
Oh Lord, we know, she had no friend like you.
Heaven was her home; she knew what she would do.
The angels beckoned her from Heaven's open door, and she was not at home in this world anymore."
And we just need to get a Little Debbie from the dishwasher and we will see her dreckly!
And to make the week have a great beginning Sunday, my sister Cindy posted out a few lines from Elena Mikhalkova. She said it sounded like something our grandmama would say. It is sound advice, and although some can’t even imagine facing the future without crying, ONE day when God gathers us in, here is His promise from Revelation 21:4 “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”
But until that day, here are Mikhalkova’s words:
My grandmother once gave me a tip:
In difficult times, you move forward in small steps.
Do what you have to do, but little by little.
Don't think about the future, or what may happen tomorrow.
Wash the dishes.
Remove the dust.
Write a letter.
Make a soup.
You see?
You are advancing step by step.
Take a step and stop.
Rest a little.
Praise yourself.
Take another step.
Then another.
You won't notice, but your steps will grow more and more.
And the time will come when you can think about the future without crying.