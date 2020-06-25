One of my best friends sent out a post on Facebook recently that caught my attention. He put a picture of the Christian flag with it to really catch it. I want you to read what Jeff Cooper wrote about our country and where we as Christians should stand.
In the last few weeks we have seen lots of things we don’t understand. It’s not about one type of monument, not about one police officer, not about one political problem, not about flags flying. It’s about the (our) country turning its back on God and about flying this flag first and foremost.
I have lots of friends of all colors; but when we bleed we all bleed red. That red was shed on a cross for all sin and all colors of people. But the choice has to be that persons not mine or any other Christian, the sinner has to make that decision.
Our place is to pray and show the love of God to those going down that wide road that’s so easy to travel. We as Christians will be judged by God for not doing our part.
Please prayer warriors pray like you have never prayed. Pray for the great nation and our president. This nation was formed under God and without Him it will never be great again.
Go out and buy this flag [he is speaking of the Christian flag] and fly it proudly. We are one under God. Let’s get back to God because He has never left. We have quit letting Him be first in our lives. God is always worth our time He will listen just call out.
Thanks Jeff Cooper
His post got me to thinking of Vacation Bible School as a child. Do you remember going? My dear editor often says he remembers the Kool Aide® and cookies. But do you remember the marching in ceremony you did every morning? Someone was allowed the honor of holding the Bible, The Christian Flag and the American Flag as you marched in single file down the aisles and stood in place at the pew.
Before you sat down you said the pledge of allegiance to the flags and the Bible. When was the last time you looked at the pledge to the Christian flag? To the Bible? To the American flag?
When I taught it to my children in class, it was amazing how many voices said the American flag pledge compared to the other two pledges. Here are those three pledges. It would behoove us as parents to do as Jeff suggested, buy that Christian flag, whether it is a small one that you can put in your house or a larger one to fly outside. Teach your children these pledges. Even the one to the American flag, because it is not recited every day like it once was.
Through these pledges you are not just pledging your loyalty to a worn out flag or code of ethics (which is what many people view the Bible as rather than the Scriptures of Truth), you are pledging yourself to what the Christian faith stands for; the death, burial and resurrection of God in human flesh. You are pledging yourself to hide God’s word in your heart that you might not sin agains Him. You are pledging yourself to what America truly stands for, a republic that is represented by the people, not a democracy where the majority rules or an anarchy where thugs and thieves rule.
Take a look at these three pledges with fresh eyes, and teach them to your children. Here is a good way to do that. Cut these three pledges with their symbols out and paste them on a white paper bag. Put an LED lighted candle inside. Put it on their night stand or on your kitchen table as a night light.
Here are the three pledges:
Pledge to the Bible
I pledge allegiance to the Bible,
God’s holy word,
I will make it a lamp unto my feet
And a light unto my path
And will hide its words in my heart
That I might not sin against God.
Pledge to the Christian flag
I pledge allegiance to the Christian Flag and to the Savior for whose Kingdom it stands. One Savior, crucified, risen, and coming again with life and liberty to all who believe.
Pledge to the United States flag
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.